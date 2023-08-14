Burger Burn brings ‘Arnold Family’ together

Photo By Marti Brumley | 1st Lt. John Simpson, far right, mans the grill preparing hamburgers for base...... read more read more Photo By Marti Brumley | 1st Lt. John Simpson, far right, mans the grill preparing hamburgers for base personnel July 27, 2023, during the Burger Burn and Car Show hosted by the Arnold Air Force Base Company Grade Officers’ Council at Arnold AFB, Tenn. All proceeds from the event benefit the upcoming Arnold Engineering Development Complex Air Force Ball that will take place in September in recognition of the Air Force 76th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brooke Brumley) see less | View Image Page

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Base personnel braved the summer heat in support of the recent Burger Burn and Car Show, hosted by the Company Grade Officers’ Council (CGOC).

The event was held to raise funds for the Arnold Engineering Development Complex Air Force Ball that will take place in September in recognition of the Air Force 76th birthday.

The event featured hot-off-the grill hamburgers and hot dogs cooked by event coordinator and CGOC member Lt. John Simpson. The menu also included chips and drinks for those who wanted to grab a quick bite.

Simpson said the idea for the event was passed along to him thanks to a co-worker.

“One of my co-workers recommended doing a burger burn and car show,” he said. “They had said in the past events such as these had been very well-received. We also heard that the Model Shop had lots of fun toys that they wanted to bring out for the event. We’d like to thank the Model Shop and all who came out and displayed their vehicles.”

Around 20 vehicles were on display for the event. Patrons were able to take in the sights of models such as a 2015 Corvette Z06, ’61 Ford Falcon, and a ’73 Cougar.

Simpson added it was rewarding to see everyone come out and enjoy some time together.

“It was great to get the Arnold community all together,” he said. “Oftentimes, we are working hard and focused on getting the mission at hand done, and this was a nice little pause to come together and be what we really are - one big family.”

Simpson said he would like to repeat the event in the future.

“This was my first time, so I learned a lot. We are looking to do it again next year and hopefully take it to the next level with more food and fun for everyone,” he added.

As a member of the CGOC, Simpson said the group stays involved however they can.

“We do things with the Hands-On Science Center and other local community organizations and charities,” he said. “We’re here to help out where we can with the little bit of time we have here. We enjoy reaching out and making as many connections for Arnold as we can.”

The Arnold Engineering Development Complex Air Force Ball will take place on Sept. 9, at the Manchester/Coffee County Conference Center. A social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a program and dinner to follow at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 931-454-4301.

Disclaimer: The CGOC is a private organization which is not part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and has no governmental status.