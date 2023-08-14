Army Reserve Soldiers join ranks of time-honored NCO Corps

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division conducted a Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony Aug. 13 at the Fort Dix Noncommissioned Officer Academy here.



This event celebrated newly promoted NCOs while highlighting the importance of the NCO Corps and increasing morale of newly inducted NCOs.



“This is a very important event for our Soldiers,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Subretta Pompey, 99th RD command sergeant major. “We want them to understand what we’re asking them to do – we want them to understand that it’s more than just a paycheck.”



The NCO induction ceremony is meant to celebrate the transition of a Soldier to a leader as they join the ranks of a professional NCO Corps. It allows fellow NCOs of the 99th RD to build and develop a cohesive bond and support team development.



The ceremony honors those of the NCO Corps who have served with pride and distinction.



“The first NCOs were probably exceptional legionnaires serving the Roman Empire,” said Sgt. Maj. Charles Morgan, 99th RD G4 sergeant major and guest speaker at the event. “Long after the Roman Empire fell, the standing army of France under Charles VII contained regiments and companies; senior NCOs in the 15th century were called corporals and lance corporals.”



Morgan’s remarks stressed the significance of NCOs throughout the ages, and the ceremony was steeped in history and tradition to include a recitation of the NCO Creed and the lighting of three candles – red to represent blood shed by American Soldiers, white to represent the current generation of warriors, and blue for continued loyalty and service to the nation in the future.



“We have to continue the battle, to continue to fight, with our partner organizations and nations,” Pompey said.

