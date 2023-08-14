Army space professionals talk integrating into warfighting functions

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Army’s space operations professionals from around the globe convened for an annual event to train and share ideas.



Including the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s Army Space Personnel Development Office, approximately 150 attended the Functional Area 40 Training Forum, Aug. 15-17, hosted here.



Col. Donald K. Brooks, commandant, Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence said it is a great opportunity to bring the community of army space warfighters and professionals together in a premier event to share experiences, learn from each other, and grow together professionally.



“As we refocus, retool and recalibrate to large scale combat operations in accordance with FM 3-0, multi-domain operations, this venue provides an opportunity to communicate current issues while highlighting new and emerging tactics, techniques and procedures that facilitates further integration of space into war fighting functions across all domains and dimensions in today's and tomorrow’s operating environment,” Brooks said.



Stephen Murphy, director, ASPDO, SMDCoE, said, “Senior leaders from within and external to SMDC provided information on Army and joint space from their perspectives across the force.”



Guest speakers included Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general, USASMDC, who provided opening remarks; Brooks; Gen. James Dickinson, commander, U.S. Space Command; Brig. Gen. Bernard J. Harrington, commander, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force; and Maj. Gen. Thomas L. James, commander, Combined Joint Task Force Space Operations, USSPACECOM.



Daily focus topics included capability development and technology, current and future operations, and training, doctrine and people.



“Throughout the week, we identified critical opportunities and requirements to integrate and train in denied, degraded, disrupted space operating environments while also highlighting key organizations for Army Space Officer placement to impact policy, decisions, and capabilities from tactical to strategic levels,” said Brooks.



The Army is the largest Department of Defense user of satellite capabilities. An Army space operations officer utilizes and integrates space capabilities with terrestrial, air, sea and high-altitude based systems owned and operated by DOD, the intelligence community, civil agencies and commercial partners to provide integrated and timely capabilities to the warfighter.



Currently, there are about 630 FA40 officers integrated into operations and planning positions at all organizational levels. Those officers influence, shape, research and develop, and acquire space related capabilities.



“As we get closer to becoming a branch in the Army, we also took this time to highlight how the command is setting the conditions across the Army by identifying enlisted, noncommissioned officer, and warrant officer positions, skills and attributes, and career opportunities in an Army space branch,” said Brooks.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 14:49 Story ID: 451667 Location: PETERSON , CO, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army space professionals talk integrating into warfighting functions, by Dottie White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.