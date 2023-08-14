Ogden Air Logistics Complex welcomes new commander

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Lt. Gen. Stacey T. Hawkins, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, passes the guidon...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Lt. Gen. Stacey T. Hawkins, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, passes the guidon to Brig. Gen. Kenyon K. Bell, incoming Ogden Air Logistics Complex commander, during a change of command ceremony Aug. 17, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. As commander of Ogden ALC, Bell will lead a team of approximately 8,100 personnel who perform depot repair, overhaul, and modification of the A-10, C-130, F-16, F-22 and T-38 aircraft, the Minuteman intercontinental ballistic missile system, and a wide range of commodities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --

Brig. Gen. Kenyon Bell became the new Ogden Air Logistics Complex commander during an Aug. 17 change of command ceremony at the base.



In his welcome speech, Bell said he’s looking forward to being commander and to “advancing the nation’s business through the work we do within the Air Logistics Complex.”



“We are excited to join this community,” he said. “I’m thrilled about the things this Complex has done and for what it will do. Our nation requires that which this Complex produces and it doesn’t get any better than to be a part of that.”



As commander of the Ogden ALC, Bell will lead a team of approximately 8,500 personnel who perform depot repair, overhaul, and modification of the A-10, C-130, F-16, F-22, F-35 and T-38 aircraft, and a wide range of commodities, including landing gear, wheels and brakes, rocket motors, air munitions and guided bombs, photonics equipment, training devices, software, electronics, avionics, instruments, hydraulics, power systems and other aerospace components.



Bell is coming to Hill from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, where he served as director of logistics and engineering for Air Force Global Strike Command. He was responsible for integrating strategy, policy, resources, performance management and human capital development in support of the more than 12,800 maintenance, munitions, supply, transportation and civil engineering personnel.



Presiding over the ceremony was Lt. Gen. Hawkins, Air Force Sustainment Center commander. The installation bid farewell to former ALC commander Brig. Gen. Richard Gibbs, who is retiring.