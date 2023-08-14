Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ogden Air Logistics Complex welcomes new commander

    Ogden Air Logistics Complex welcomes new commander

    Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Lt. Gen. Stacey T. Hawkins, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, passes the guidon...... read more read more

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Story by Kendahl Johnson 

    Hill Air Force Base

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --
    Brig. Gen. Kenyon Bell became the new Ogden Air Logistics Complex commander during an Aug. 17 change of command ceremony at the base.

    In his welcome speech, Bell said he’s looking forward to being commander and to “advancing the nation’s business through the work we do within the Air Logistics Complex.”

    “We are excited to join this community,” he said. “I’m thrilled about the things this Complex has done and for what it will do. Our nation requires that which this Complex produces and it doesn’t get any better than to be a part of that.”

    As commander of the Ogden ALC, Bell will lead a team of approximately 8,500 personnel who perform depot repair, overhaul, and modification of the A-10, C-130, F-16, F-22, F-35 and T-38 aircraft, and a wide range of commodities, including landing gear, wheels and brakes, rocket motors, air munitions and guided bombs, photonics equipment, training devices, software, electronics, avionics, instruments, hydraulics, power systems and other aerospace components.

    Bell is coming to Hill from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, where he served as director of logistics and engineering for Air Force Global Strike Command. He was responsible for integrating strategy, policy, resources, performance management and human capital development in support of the more than 12,800 maintenance, munitions, supply, transportation and civil engineering personnel.

    Presiding over the ceremony was Lt. Gen. Hawkins, Air Force Sustainment Center commander. The installation bid farewell to former ALC commander Brig. Gen. Richard Gibbs, who is retiring.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 11:29
    Story ID: 451650
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ogden Air Logistics Complex welcomes new commander, by Kendahl Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Ogden Air Logistics Complex welcomes new commander
    Ogden Air Logistics Complex welcomes new commander
    Ogden Air Logistics Complex welcomes new commander
    Ogden Air Logistics Complex welcomes new commander
    Ogden Air Logistics Complex welcomes new commander
    Ogden Air Logistics Complex welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    OO-ALC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT