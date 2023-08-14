Summit synchronizes predictive logistics efforts

Decades of using logistics data has culminated to this moment as the Army pivots toward predictive logistics.



“I think we’re further along than we’ve ever been to seeing and understanding ourselves,” said Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general.



During the Predictive Logistics Summit at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Mohan stressed the importance of using the power of the machine to support Army logistics.



“We have to get left of boom, as far left as possible, and we have to think bigger,” he said.



He also stressed the importance of decision support tools in aiding senior leader decision making, encouraging experts at the summit to think deeper and harder toward a solution.



The summit brought together professionals from the Headquarters Army G-4, Training and Doctrine Command, Army Futures Command, Forces Command and the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology – all invested in developing a comprehensive predictive logistics strategy to support the Army of 2030 and beyond.



“Every one of you has equities that drives the complexity of the solution,” said Scott McConnell, deputy to the commanding general at the Combined Arms Support Command.



The Predictive Logistics Summit helps all of these organizations understand requirements, fact find and share their perspectives, said Pat Sullivan, highly qualified expert and senior advisor for AMC’s supply chain directorate.



“The summit has helped us organize ourselves as a coalition of the willing and has helped us vector on a single path,” he said.



Participating in the predictive logistics synchronization exercise was one way the organizations level-set. During the exercise, the group created timelines for events and milestones. There also was a predictive logistics rehearsal of concept drill. This ROC drill helped Help understand what decision support tool prototypes are being developed right now.



“We’re putting prototypes in the hands of commanders to enhance decision making,” Sullivan said.



While the summit was a successful step toward implementing predictive logistics across the sustainment enterprise, there is still work to be done.



“We’ve got to go fast. We’ve got to pick winners, and we’ve got to get on board as a community, because we are running out of time,” Mohan said. “We’re at a tipping point, and we have to get after it.

