Cherry Point Clinic Bids Fair Winds and Following Seas to Career Navy Nurse

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Capt. Phillip Boyer holds up a tray engraved with the duty stations and deployments he served in during his 20-year career as a Navy Nurse. Boyer retired from U.S. Navy service as Chief Nursing Officer aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point in mid-summer, 2023.

Sailors and Civilians recently bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to an officer who served his entire Navy career as a Nurse.



Navy Capt. Phillip Boyer retires later this year after more than two decades in the Navy Nurse Corps, ending his service as Chief Nursing Officer aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Monday, August 14.

Boyer, a native of Easton, Pennsylvania, began his service with a brief period in the Army Reserve where he served as a Company Clerk. In 1997, he was accepted into the Navy Nurse Candidate Program. He completed his undergraduate degree in 1999 at the University of South

Alabama where he also received his commission.



Throughout his career, his duty stations included Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Virginia, Naval Hospital Rota, Spain and Naval Branch Health Clinic, Naval Air Station Pensacola. In addition to sea duty, Boyer deployed in support of Operation Desert Shield / Operation Desert Storm in 1997, Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008 and Operation Enduring Freedom in 2012.



In 2021, he reported to Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point to serve as the Chief Nursing Officer and assumed various additional duties while mentoring and developing Navy Nurses within the facility.



“I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for the past few years here aboard Cherry Point,” said Boyer to the clinic’s Board of Directors at his farewell. “It’s been a challenging assignment spent with a great group of officers who I admire and respect.”