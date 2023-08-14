Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Third Class Ernest Espiritu credits his mother’s determination and...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Third Class Ernest Espiritu credits his mother’s determination and dedication to raising him as inspiration to serve in the U.S. Navy aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Espiritu supervises the clinic’s department responsible for providing medical care to family members and beneficiaries living in communities surrounding the base and eastern North Carolina. see less | View Image Page

A Sailor aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point credits his mother as inspiration to serve beneficiaries and the families of Marines and Sailors receiving medical care aboard the base.



Hospital Corpsman Third Class Ernest Espiritu serves as the Work Center Supervisor in the Patient Centered Medical Homeport aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point and leads 27 support personnel while working closely alongside 13 providers and eight Registered Nurses in the day-to-day operations of the department.



“My mother is my biggest inspiration,” said Espiritu. “My mother moved to the United States from the Philippines with my sister when I was five years old to improve our quality of life. As a single mom [she] sacrificed a lot for me.”



“I remember her having two jobs, working a day shift, a night shift…and most importantly that we were living the best life she was trying to give us,” he said. “I serve the Navy every day reflecting all of her hard work and sacrifices.”



Espiritu was born in the Philippines and when he was 5, moved to Stockton, California where he grew up. He supervises the daily administration and logistics of medical care provided to family members of active-duty service members and beneficiaries living in the communities surrounding MCAS Cherry Point and eastern North Carolina.



“My absolute favorite aspect of serving in the command [Cherry Point] is the camaraderie,” said Espiritu. “Everyone being able to work together, helping each other out and growing personal relations with one another is why I enjoy coming into work daily.”