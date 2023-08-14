Women's Equality Day - Spc. Ashley Baquedano

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – "My parents and my family were the main reasons I joined the U.S. Army," said Spc. Ashley Baquedano, a Military Police Officer assigned to the 558th Military Police Company. "Whenever I faced difficult moments, like when I was injured and in pain, I thought of my family and kept going."



Baquedano is the youngest of three daughters and the first active-duty U.S. Army Service Member in her family. Although her father had concerns based on his own Army experience in Honduras, she didn't let that deter her from joining and pursuing her dreams. She aspired to provide the best for her parents, hoping they could live in the United States without the constant fear of deportation.



"I have always feared losing both of them," said Baquendo. "I'm very proud – now my mom has a green card, so she can't be deported.



It's a huge relief, like a weight lifted from my shoulders. Now I don't have to worry about losing my mother and possibly never seeing her again."



Baquedano has overcome numerous challenges as an MP, including her initial training experiences.



Nervously, Baquedano recounted a memory from her training – when taser prongs were attached to her body: one between her shoulder blades and another on her thigh. Before they tased her, she thought, "I wasn't expecting much, just a momentary freeze."



As she told her story, she mimicked her NCO, saying "TASER, TASER, TASER," and then recounted how the shock coursed through her, causing her hearing to dim and her vision to fade to black.



"I could feel my body shaking and tensing up; then, finally, it was over," said Baquedano, relieved.



After being tased, Baquedano thought, "I made it – not many people willingly endure the prong sting. I earned this MP badge."



Since joining the U.S. Army, Baquedano has grown and become more resilient. She was inspired to excel physically and mentally with supportive people around her. Sgt. Anthony Sanchez, whom she looks up to, was pivotal in encouraging her growth.



"When I first joined the Army, I was focused on completing my term and leaving," Baquedano recalled.



Sanchez became her mentor upon joining her unit, helping her shift her perspective. Absorbing his advice, she resolved to make a meaningful impact in the Army.



Baquedano is diligently working on her career, hoping to become a commissioned officer someday.



"Lieutenant Gina Koasters was one of the finest platoon leaders I could have asked for," said Baquedano. Inspired by her leadership, she now aspires to follow in her footsteps.



Without the support of fellow service members, Banquedano said it is uncertain whether she would still be in the U.S. Army. She now encourages and bolsters her fellow Soldiers. She'll forever cherish the Army's ups and downs and the nurturing leadership that molded her.



Baquedano said, "If you believe you can do it, I promise you that you can. It's all a mental game."

