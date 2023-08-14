CATC Camp Fuji Tested in Exercise Mamoru

Photo By Song Jordan | Several key members of Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, were tested on their...... read more read more

Photo By Song Jordan | Several key members of Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, were tested on their response capabilities during Exercise Mamoru, August 17, 2023. The mass casualty exercise was designed to see how Marines and base first responders could potentially help and evacuate wounded individuals at the small installation. Mamoru is a Japanese word, it means - to protect. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan) see less | View Image Page