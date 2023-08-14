Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CATC Camp Fuji Tested in Exercise Mamoru

    CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    08.17.2023

    Story by Song Jordan 

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji

    Several key members of Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, were tested on their response capabilities during Exercise Mamoru, August 17, 2023. The mass casualty exercise was designed to see how Marines and base first responders could potentially help and evacuate wounded individuals at the small installation. Mamoru is a Japanese word, which means - to protect.

