Naval Air Force Atlantic welcomes new commander

Courtesy Photo | 230817-N-TE455-1226 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 17, 2023) Rear Adm. John Meier, the outgoing...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230817-N-TE455-1226 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 17, 2023) Rear Adm. John Meier, the outgoing commander of Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), passes through sideboys for the final time with his wife Rachel during a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Meier has retired from the Navy after 37 years of service. He was relieved of command by Rear Adm. Douglas Verissimo making him the 35th commander. AIRLANT is responsible for the manning, training and equipping of seven aircraft carriers and 54 squadrons on the east coast. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mo Bourdi) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. - Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT) held a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Aug. 17.



Rear Adm. Douglas Verissimo relieved Rear Adm. John Meier during the time honored ceremony. Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), served as the presiding officer witnessing the ceremonial transfer of command leadership from Meier to Verissimo.



During the ceremony, Caudle emphasized the impact Meier had on naval aviation throughout his time as commander of AIRLANT from May 2020 to present.



“You [Meier] leave behind a remarkable legacy of operational excellence, unmatched vision, and sage counsel, all of which the Navy and AIRLANT will fundamentally and substantially benefit for years to come,” said Caudle.



Meier, a native of Export, Pennsylvania, talked about his time as commander and how it has impacted him as a naval officer and a person.



“You can simply boil down what we do as commanders in the Navy into two categories: it’s the ‘stuff’, billions of dollars of material, and it’s the people. And then it’s how we put those together to train and develop a warfighting ethos and a capability,” said Meier.



This ceremony also marked the end of Meier’s time in the Navy as he is retired after 37 years of service.



“I can truly say that this is the best two star job in the Navy,” said Meier.



During Meier’s tenure as commander, he oversaw the manning, training, and equipping of seven aircraft carriers, five carrier air wings, and four type wings to ensure the highest state of readiness. He established the Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Handling University (ABHU) program to provide hands-on training to Sailors in an effort to prevent aviation mishaps while moving aircraft on the flight line. Meier also created a Safety Training Team at AIRLANT to observe, understand, and solve potential risk factors in naval aviation. He also further developed the Maintenance Operation Center (MOC) which has produced the highest aircraft readiness rates in recent history. In honor of his efforts, AIRLANT renamed the MOC to the RADM John “Oscar” Meier Maintenance Operation Center in July 2023.



Verissimo, a native of Falmouth, Massachusetts, recently served as the director of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Maritime Operations. He addressed the audience comprised of family and friends, and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the 35th commander of AIRLANT.



“To all of you, I will do my best so that naval aviation leads us into the future with clarity and innovation,” said Verissimo.



AIRLANT is responsible for seven nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, 54 aircraft squadrons, 1,200 aircraft and 52,000 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel with priorities focused on warfighting, people, and readiness by providing combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with a focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing.