NAVFAC Southwest Completes New Pier at Naval Base San Diego

SAN DIEGO - Naval Base San Diego held a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 17 to celebrate Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest’s completion of a new ship berthing pier.



Pier 6 general purpose berthing pier replaces an aging structure that had been in place since 1945.



At 120-ft wide and 1,500-ft in length, the new pier is twice as wide as the old pier and significantly longer.



The expanded footprint of 180,000 square feet will enable the simultaneous berthing of six ships. The previous pier only accommodated four ships. Increased and adequate ship berthing is required to support the growing number and variety of vessels home-ported at Naval Base San Diego.



“As the Navy is expanding its presence on the West Coast in support of the rebalance to the Pacific, it is vital that our warfighters have the tools and workspaces they need to support their operational readiness,” said Capt. Laurie Scott, Commanding Officer for NAVFAC Southwest. “This new pier not only meets the needs of the Navy today, but will support readiness for many years to come.”



NAVFAC Southwest awarded a contract, April 30, 2021 in San Diego to Manson Construction of Seattle, Wash., to execute work on the Pier 6 project. Construction of the new pier cost $101.4M and took just under two years.



The new pier structure consists of pre-stressed concrete piles supporting a concrete superstructure with high mast lighting and pier entrance lights. The pier also features load-out ramp cradles on each side of the new pier that will allow sailors to load and unload vessels more efficiently.



"Naval Base San Diego is a warfighting platform, and the Pacific Fleet’s principal homeport consisting of over 60 Navy Ships,” said Capt. Robert Heely, Naval Base San Diego Commanding Officer. “A new Pier 6 is an example of the Navy's commitment to critical infrastructure supporting the warfighting readiness of our Surface Force. This warfighting investment is designed to provide the Surface Force with advanced services in support of crew readiness and maintenance requirements. We are showcasing this project as an example of our commitment to the readiness of our Navy, our surrounding communities, and the City of San Diego."



Built to Last



Design and construction of the new pier accounted for the potential of a rise in sea levels over the 75-year presumed lifespan of the structure.



Pier 6 is also equipped with a range of electrical and mechanical utilities that will improve the user experience. These include a combined potable water and looped fire water suppression s¬¬¬¬¬ystem, sanitary sewer system, storm water collection and treatment system, as well as numerous ship-to-shore utilities, including electrical, telephone, cable television, and fiber optic communications.



Security features at the pier include a portable guard booth, guard tower, pedestrian access gate, antiterrorism fencing, crash gate, bollards, security lighting, and electronic security systems.



About NAVFAC Southwest



NAVFAC Southwest supports planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works for U.S Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and other supported federal agencies in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado.

