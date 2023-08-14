New commander takes reins of East Region

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. – It was a historic day aboard a historic ship as a new leader took the helm of Defense Contract Management Agency’s Eastern Region Aug. 3.



Navy Capt. Nicola Gathright assumed Eastern Regional Command from Navy Capt. Fred Dini. Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett, the DCMA director, presided over the ceremony aboard the USS Constitution here.



Gathright, a native of Jamaica, West Indies, represents a number of firsts for the region. The trailblazer, representing the first Black and first woman to lead the Eastern Region, said she is excited about the journey that lays ahead.



"I'm where I'm at today because of the monumental efforts of those that came before me,” she said. “I'm honored to take command of the Eastern Region and know by working together we will accomplish amazing feats for the agency. It takes a village, it takes everyone pulling together, to help us accomplish our mission, and I have no doubt we will."



Gathright, addressing the crowd, said she was humbled by the trust placed in her and thanked Dini for his work leading the region during some difficult times.



"You've done a wonderful job and I have a great team to continue pushing the bar higher," she said.



Dini, who served as DCMA East Region commander since 2020, thanked staff members and other leaders whom he worked alongside during his time with the agency.



“I’ve been extremely fortunate over these past three years to have worked with people who got the job done supporting my role, mentored and showed care to me as a person, and made work a pleasant experience,” he said.



Dini’s time with DCMA marked his final naval tour, bringing to a close a career spanning more than 28 years of service.

