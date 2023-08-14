IG Excellence

The Office of the Naval Inspector General hosted its Annual Training Symposium from July 31 through August 3, 2023 at the General Jacob E. Smart Conference Center at Joint Base Andrews in Camp Springs, Maryland. The symposium focused on furthering the development and professional expertise of the collective Naval IG Enterprise by providing educational, developmental, and network opportunities. More than 400 participants attended this year’s symposium in-person and virtually. Each day’s presentations were presented by themes – Day One: Strategy and Execution, Day Two: Data and Governance, Day Three: Inspections, and Day Four: Investigations - and emphasized the NAVIG Strategic campaigns of Professionalization and Enterprise Excellence.



On August 1, 2023, Vice Admiral John V. Fuller welcomed the Inspectors General from the Marine Corps, Army and Air Force to the 2023 NAVIG Annual Training Symposium.



This year's speakers included Dr. Randal Cole, DON Office of the Chief Data Officer, Mike Coss and Peter Nicewicz, US Postal Service Office of the Inspector General, The Honorable Robert Storch, US Department of Defense Inspector General, and former US Navy Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral (Retired) Bill Lescher.

