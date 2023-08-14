NCTAMS LANT Holds Change of Command

NORFOLK, Va. – Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT) held a change of command ceremony on Aug. 17 at Naval Station Norfolk.



During the ceremony, Capt. Brett O’Donovan, a Pennsylvanian native, relieved Capt. Bob Carmickle, a native of Kentucky, who served as Commanding Officer since August 2021.



“Serving the NCTAMS LANT Sailors and civilians has been the highlight of my career and something I will never forget. The endless dedication to Fleet Readiness and focus on operational lethality is nothing short of impressive,” Carmickle said during the ceremony. “It’s been a privilege and honor to be their Commanding Officer.”



Carmickle spearheaded one of the Navy’s largest shore Command, Control, Communications, Computer and Intelligence (C4I) military construction projects and led the successful operational transition of a Fleet Cyber Command key C3 (Command, Control, and Communications) node. The new NCTAMS LANT facility, Building MB-100, is a $165 million dollar complex construction with C4I systems that culminated in Interim Operational Capability in December 2023.



NCTAMS LANT executed a phased approach of relocating more than 700 personnel from Buildings M-51 and W-143 into MB-100. Carmickle planned and executed 183 afloat units spanning four Fleet Areas of Operation, 31 Regional Base Communications Offices, and five Task Units, supporting 56 strategic communications Emergency Action Messaging circuits and four Carrier Strike Groups/Expeditionary Strike Groups.



“I would like to thank Capt. Carmickle for his inspired leadership and selfless contributions to our Navy and to the Information Warfare community. He and the entire NCTAMS team are instrumental in maintaining the critical communications on which our fleets rely,” said guest speaker Vice Adm. Craig Clapperton, commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet. “Well done, and congratulations on an exceptional tour.”



Carmickle enlisted in the Navy in 1999 as an Operations Specialist. In 2001 he received his commission from Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Fla. In July 2003, Carmickle was selected for lateral transfer to the Information Professional Community. He is also a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Information Security Manager (CISM). As well as a Master of Science degree from Syracuse University, Dr. Carmickle holds a doctoral degree from Regent University.



O’Donovan is a 2000 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science. He was designated a Naval Aviator in 2002 and an Information Professional in 2016. He holds a Master of Science degree from the Naval Post Graduate School in systems analysis, and Master of Arts degree in defense and strategic studies from the Naval War College. His most recent assignment was with INDOPACOM J60 as the Deputy Director for Command, Control, Communications and Cyber.



“To the Sailors and civilians of NCTAMS LANT, it is an honor to have the opportunity to lead this exceptional team. We will continue to provide the war fighting capability of Assured Command and Control to supported commanders across the Navy and the Joint Force,” O’Donovan said.



NCTAMS LANT’s mission is to operate and defend responsive, resilient, and secure computer and telecommunications systems, providing information superiority for global maritime and joint forces.



