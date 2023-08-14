CBRN Soldiers Train during Operation Lethal Eagle III

Photo By Spc. Zachery Blevins | Pfc. Stephany Munar, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN)...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Zachery Blevins | Pfc. Stephany Munar, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) specialist with 63rd CBRN company, 45th Chemical Brigade, 20th CBRN Command, gets into Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear to conduct sensitive site assessment and exploitation training during Operation Lethal Eagle III Aug. 15, 2023, Fort Campbell Ky. During sensitive site assessment and exploitation, CBRN specialists look for the production of weapons of mass destruction such as chemical and biological threats and the production of drugs. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialists from 63rd CBRN Co., 48th Chemical Brigade, 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Command, conducted sensitive site assessment and exploitation training during Operation Lethal Eagle III, Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 15, 2023.



“A lot of it entails moving into unknown areas that have CBRN importance and finding out what's really going on there” explained 1st Lt. Milner Kennedy, executive officer for 63rd CBRN Co.



CBRN specialists look for the production of weapons of mass destruction such as chemical and biological threats and the production of drugs.



“An infantry or engineering unit will find a suspicious area and call us in,” said 1st Lt. Jeff MacRae, platoon leader for 3rd Platoon. “We create a security perimeter and set up our decontamination line before moving in Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear to investigate the area.”



An initial entry team will enter first to survey the area and take photographs before a sample team enters the area to gather samples.



“This training is extremely important because our unit has been working with FEMA on the civilian side for the defensive chemical response force,” MacRae continued. “OLE III is a great chance for my guys to go back to working a green mission where we get to work with a 101st infantry brigade combat team and having to focus on Army things again, such as security and being in body armor.”



The Defense Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Response Force (DCRF) mission is to save lives, mitigate human suffering and facilitate recovery operations in a CBRN environment or defense support of civil authorities response operation.



“While working with the DCRF, we would work with local law enforcement and fire departments during a natural disaster or a terrorist attack,” MacRae said. “Coming back from working on the civilian side, it's kind of a culture shock - so us being able to come out to the field and work with 3BCT is amazing for us to get back into our actual jobs.”