Members of the United States Armed Forces traveled to the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City for the 2023 Armed Forces Men and Women’s Softball Tournament from Aug. 4-10, 2023.



The event not only gave military members an opportunity to engage in competition with other branches, but provided the chance to foster positive relationships and build connections through teamwork.



“Morale events involving higher level sports competition play a crucial role in supporting the ‘Fit to Fight’ ethos of the Department of the Air Force,” said Tech. Sgt. Dante Tillman, Department of the Air Force sports program manager. “Through these events, Airmen and Guardians are empowered to maintain their physical fitness, develop strong team dynamics, alleviate stress, boost morale, and cultivate a healthy lifestyle.”



Prior to the competition, members prepared themselves through daily physical training developed by team leads. One of the leaders, Capt. Pamela Quigney, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron operations officer and Air Force Women’s Softball Team coach, explained how her participation was the ‘best leadership development opportunity’ she experienced in her ten years of service.’



“I get to develop all the practice sessions, set expectations and goals, give feedback directly with all the players and ultimately build a team,” she proclaimed. “It’s a win-win that I can serve my country while simultaneously playing and coaching sports at a high level.”



To view the final scores of the tournament, go to the 2023 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Softball Championship webpage.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 16:00 Story ID: 451572 Location: ALTUS, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Play how you fight: Armed Forces softball championship, by A1C Miyah Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.