New U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller Sergeant Major Reports for Duty

The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller welcomed its new Sergeant Major August 1. Sgt. Maj. Terry L. Anderson Jr. became the second senior enlisted soldier to hold duties as the U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller Sergeant Major at OASA (FM&C).



The U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller Sergeant Major and Senior Enlisted Advisor is a nominative position, representing the Army's senior military finance and comptroller enlisted position, residing at the three-star level. Anderson was selected from a pool of highly qualified Finance and Comptroller Sergeants Major.



“Sgt. Maj. Anderson comes with a wealth of experience, serving in successive leadership levels inside and outside the finance community,” said Lt. Gen. Paul Chamberlain, Military Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller.



Immediately prior to this assignment Anderson served as the Garrison Command Sergeant Major at U.S. Army Picatinny Arsenal and Joint Center of Excellence for Guns and Ammunition in New Jersey. His other assignments include Senior Financial Management Advisor, 4th Financial Management Support Unit, Fort Bliss, Texas; First Sergeant, 106th Financial Management Support Unit, Baumholder, Germany and Assistant Inspector General, XVIII Airborne Corps, Fort Bragg, North Carolina (known as Fort Liberty since 2023).



Anderson’s deployments include Kosovo in support of Operation Joint Guardian KFOR 4B; Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom 06-08; Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom 12-13; and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.



A native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Anderson entered the Army in 1999. His military and civilian education includes all levels of professional military education to include graduating the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy (Class 68) and earning a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from the University of Arizona Global Campus.



Anderson replaces outgoing Sgt. Maj. Darnell O. Cabell, who is retiring later this month after serving in the Army for more than 31 years. Cabell was the very first to serve as U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller Sergeant Major. He held the post since March 2020.



“Sgt. Maj. Cabell has left his mark on the Army’s Finance and Comptroller community both today, and in preparing to support the Army tomorrow,” said Chamberlain.



The Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management and Comptroller) is the principal adviser to the Senior Army leadership on all matters related to Financial Management and Comptrollership. The OASA (FM&C) is responsible for resourcing America's Army through sound financial management and comptrollership, from budget formulation to auditable financial statements.