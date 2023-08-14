Stay on Top of TRICARE Prescriptions With Express Scripts App

Courtesy Photo | The Express Scripts Pharmacy mobile app is a secure way to stay on top of taking your...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Express Scripts Pharmacy mobile app is a secure way to stay on top of taking your medication. The app is free to download and full of useful features, like dose reminders and the ability to approve refills. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Do you need help managing your prescriptions? Express Scripts, the TRICARE pharmacy contractor, has a free, easy-to-use app that can help. The Express Scripts Pharmacy mobile app is a secure way to stay on top of taking your medication.



“The mobile app is a great tool for learning about your medication and managing your TRICARE prescription benefits,” said Marcy Opstal, a senior program analyst with the Defense Health Agency’s Pharmacy Operations Division. “And if you use TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery, the app makes it easy to order and track your prescriptions.”



The app is full of useful features, like dose reminders and the ability to approve refills. Here’s a look at some of the ways the app can help you.



1. See your prescriptions and order them

Go to “Prescriptions” to find a list of all your prescriptions. From here, you see how much money you can save if you fill your prescription through TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery. You can also order your prescription from this menu.



2. Approve your refills

If you need to refill your prescription, you must approve it before Express Scripts will mail it to you. The Express Scripts mobile app makes it easy to approve refills.



3. Check your order status

Want to keep track of when you’ll get your home delivery prescription? Go to “Recent Orders” to see when your order is placed, processed, shipped, and delivered.



4. Manage delivery address

Need to change your shipping address? You can do this in the app. You can even set up shipments to a temporary address during deployment, relocation, or vacation.



TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery will ship to any address in the U.S. and U.S. territories and APO/FPO/DPO addresses. Keep in mind that there are some limits to using home delivery overseas. Go to Home Delivery to learn more.



5. Make payments

Go to “Pay a Bill” if you need to pay for your prescription or set up automatic payments for your home delivery orders.



Don’t forget that active duty service members pay no copayments for covered drugs filled through home delivery, military pharmacies, and retail network pharmacies. All other eligible TRICARE beneficiaries pay copayments for prescriptions filled through home delivery and retail network pharmacies, as outlined in the TRICARE Costs and Fees Fact Sheet.



Note: You may also be able to get prescriptions from a non-network retail pharmacy. At non-network pharmacies, you’ll pay full price for your prescription. Then you can file a claim for reimbursement. Reimbursements are subject to cost-shares, copayments, deductibles, and other costs.



6. Set dose reminders

Need help remembering to take your prescription? Go to “Dose Reminder” to set up automated reminder alerts. Alerts can be daily, weekly, or monthly.



You can download the Express Scripts Pharmacy mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. The app is free, and you can sign in with your TRICARE Express Scripts username and password. If you don’t have an Express Scripts account, you can create one.



To learn more, go to tricare.mil/pharmacy and the TRICARE Express Scripts website. If you have pharmacy questions or need help, call Express Scripts at 877-363-1303.



