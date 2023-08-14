Afghan American brothers defend nation together in US Army chemical battalion

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Noor M. Atal and Pfc. Muzamil Atal serve together in the U.S. Army’s 22nd...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Noor M. Atal and Pfc. Muzamil Atal serve together in the U.S. Army’s 22nd Chemical Battalion on Fort Bliss, Texas. The Atal brothers joined the U.S. Army from Tampa, Florida, as a part of the Battle Buddy program and attended Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) together. see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas – Two Afghan American brothers are defending their new nation together in a U.S. Army chemical battalion that combats chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) hazards around the world.



Spc. Noor M. Atal and Pfc. Muzamil Atal serve in the 22nd Chemical Battalion, which is part of the 48th Chemical Brigade and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier all hazards formation



The brothers chose to become Chemical Corps Soldiers because of their interest in science, technology and emergency response. Born in Ghazni, Afghanistan, and raised in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Atal brothers joined the U.S. Army from Tampa, Florida, as a part of the Battle Buddy program and attended Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) together.



The Atal brothers are part of a large family with four brothers and four sisters. An elder brother served as an interpreter for U.S. troops in Afghanistan in 2009 and still works as a U.S. Army contractor and cybersecurity analyst.



During their time at the battalion, the Atal brothers have trained with NATO allies in Romania, deployed to the Central Command Area of Operations and trained with Mexican CBRN troops.



“We joined the Army for various reasons, including a desire to serve this great nation, access to education and training, career opportunities and discipline,” said Muzamil Atal. “The most appreciated aspects of serving in the Army for us is a sense of purpose, fulfillment, personal growth and leadership development.”



The Atal brothers have served in the Army for almost two years. The brothers applied for citizenship in AIT and became U.S. citizens in July 2022. Muzamil Atal is working on a degree in cybersecurity while Noor Atal is studying for his real estate license.



“We are the first-generation uniformed service members,” said Muzamil Atal. “We hope to leave a positive impact on our unit, colleagues and community that we serve with professionalism and dedication to the service.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer L. Langes, the senior enlisted leader for the 22nd Chemical Battalion, said the Atal brothers have served with distinction.



“Both brothers are extremely professional, embody the Army values and strive to improve every day,” said Langes, a native of San Antonio. “Both have competed side-by-side in Best Warrior Competitions, at boards and learned the NCO Creed at the rank of private. Pfc. Muzamil Atal was selected as the battalion commander’s driver due to his initiative, potential and performance in everything he does.”



Langes said this is the first time during her 19 years in the U.S. Army that she served with brothers in the same unit.



“What an outstanding opportunity to have both. Noor, as the older brother, mentors and leads Muzamil,” said Langes. “It is amazing to watch his mentorship and guidance as his 'elder.' They are both incredible.”



Langes, who joined the Chemical Corps because of the diversity, uniqueness and civilian career possibilities in the CBRN profession, has deployed to the Central Command Area of Operations and Afghanistan.



“I drove through the city that the Atal’s grew up in several times while deployed but from a different outlook,” said Langes. “I am so proud to see their commitment to serve and their dedication.”