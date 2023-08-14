167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight August 2023

Senior Master Sgt. Jacki Weddle is a First Sergeant for the 167th Operations Group and 167th headquarters staff. She is the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for August 2023.

As a First Sergeant, Weddle advises the operations group commanders and the wing commander on the health, morale, welfare, conduct and quality of life of Airmen to ensure mission readiness. She is a critical link between the commanders and the enlisted members.

“In her present role as a Wing First Sergeant she takes on many endeavors that have enhanced and improved the development of all Airmen in the wing,” said Col. Bill Annie, 167th Airlift Wing deputy commander.

Weddle is highly involved in wing sponsored events and volunteers often to take on more responsibilities. “She has truly gone above and beyond when caring for those within her charge,” Annie said. “With her passion and energy she has earned respect from all levels of leadership across the Wing. She is a true example of a professional Senior Non-Commissioned Officer.”

Hometown: Brunswick, MD

Job Title: Headquarters/Operations Group First Sergeant

How long have you served in the unit? 23.5 year

My job here is important because: I assist the wing commander and commanders within operations group on maintaining good morale, health, welfare and help ensure discipline is executed fairly. My focus is also on our Airmen. If they need any sort of assistance, I can act as a resource provider and point them in the right direction, give guidance on their careers, counsel them in difficult times and celebrate them with awards, promotions and retirements!

Civilian job: Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program Specialist here at the 167th Airlift Wing.

Education: I earned a Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality Management from American Military University in 2013.

Hobbies: I love to run…and play softball when I can.

Goals: I just want to continue to support our Airmen and eventually earn the rank of CMSgt. Maybe one day I will actually complete my master’s degree in psychology.

I am proudest of: my kids….and taking the chance 6 years ago and was selected as a First Sergeant after being in Services for 17 years. It was the best decision I could have made.

People may be surprised to know this about me: I had the opportunity to play softball in Italy at Aviano AB for the USAFE championships while I was TDY at RAF Mildenhall, UK in 2005.

The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: I deployed in 2021 to Al Dhafra AB, UAE as the Operations Group First Sergeant. The people I met and knowledge gained about the Air Force as whole was so eye opening. I worked with 7 Commanders, 6 squadrons that managed 6 types of aircraft. The experiences have made me a better First Sergeant.

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I've learned throughout my career: Anyone can earn rank, anyone can earn titles, but it takes a truly compassionate person to earn the respect and have your Airmen look up to you. When they stop coming to you with their problems, that’s when you know you are doing something wrong.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Volunteer for opportunities outside your shop. Get to know others around the Wing. Don’t get tunnel vision working in one area and not know what else is going on around the unit. You will only grow as an Airmen when you step outside your comfort zone and do big things!

The best thing about working with my team is: Knowing that I have a great support team behind me and knowing I can turn to them at any given time and they have my back. I can only hope they know that they can rely on me the same way.

Date Taken: 08.17.2023