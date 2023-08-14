AMCOM leadership forum returns after three-year hiatus

Redstone Arsenal has seen leaders from all over come and go throughout its more than 75 years of support to the United States.



In a never-ending cycle, those leaders have passed on their knowledge and experience to new generations of leaders. The Intermediate Leader Investment for Tomorrow program, or iLIFT, helps cultivate new leaders for the Aviation and Missile Command via 14 months of training.



Focusing on team and organizational-level leadership, iLIFT is open to all federal employees in grades GS-11 through GS-13 or equivalent. The class size is intentionally kept small, with only 15 participants at any given time.



Created in 2005, the iLIFT program adapts yearly to changing requirements and conditions. Virtual learning capabilities were added to support all employees’ needs. This year’s forum is the first since 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic.



About halfway through the training, a panel of leaders from throughout the Tennessee Valley assembled to share their knowledge and experiences at a forum held at The Summit on Redstone Arsenal July 20.



“Our participants gain knowledge about their community, city and even what we do here on the Arsenal,” said Carla Landers, co-facilitator of the forum. “They receive firsthand knowledge of leader experiences, and they can apply those skills to their current or future job duties.”



Speakers at this year’s forum included: Glenn Detulleo, current executive general manager and former head coach of the Huntsville Havoc professional ice hockey team; Jenny Askins, chief executive officer of Destination Huntsville and Touronimo; Sharon Cobb, associate program manager at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center; Nathaniel Causey, AMCOM chief counsel and acting deputy to the commanding general; William Smith, former director of resource management in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Department of the Army; Lt. Col. David Beavers, AMCOM chaplain.



“We are constantly striving to seek out unique and diverse leaders at Redstone Arsenal and the Tennessee Valley Community,” Landers said. “We love to host them on Redstone Arsenal to help support the amazing services they provide our civilian professionals.”



Participants had the opportunity to invite their mentors to the forum so they could share in the discussions.



“It was amazing to hear this diverse group of leaders share and inspire those that are either new to Huntsville or have been here for years,” Landers said. “Having Chaplain Beavers and Mr. Causey speak to our participants further reinforces the ‘People First’ mentality of AMCOM. Community leaders, such as Coach Detulleo and Ms. Askins, talking about their involvement with the community really inspires our leaders at every level. Ms. Cobb from NASA and Mr. Smith from Army headquarters reminds us of the bigger picture and amazing things that are done right here in our city and on Redstone Arsenal.”



Eligible employees interested in attending an iLIFT program should contact their career program manager or visit https://amcom.aep.army.mil/sites/apps/lms

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 11:47 Story ID: 451543 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMCOM leadership forum returns after three-year hiatus, by Nicholas Janeway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.