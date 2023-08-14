167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight July 2023

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Braden Stutzman is a defender for the 167th Security Forces Squadron and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Braden Stutzman is a defender for the 167th Security Forces Squadron and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for July 2023. see less | View Image Page

Staff Sgt. Braden Stutzman is a defender for the 167th Security Forces Squadron and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for July 2023.

As a defender, Stutzman’s job is to protect, defend and fight. He is responsible for upholding security and providing law enforcement on the base.

“Over the past few months, Staff Sgt. Stutzman has volunteered for every opportunity that was presented, he attended the Security Forces Combat Arms Apprentice course and the Security Forces Combat Leaders Course,” said Master Sgt. Shawn Green, 167th SFS alpha squad leader.

Green said Stutzman is dedicated to his squadron and the wing and seeks new training opportunities to benefit others and share knowledge with his peers.

“Staff Sgt. Stutzman has been a model NCO for others to emulate and he continues to demonstrate professionalism every day,” said Green.

Hometown: Falling Waters

Job Title: Security Forces

How long have you served in the unit? 6 Years

My job here is important because: I am responsible for the protection of all DOD personnel and assets at the 167th. I have taken the initiative to become a leader at the 167th.

Civilian job: State Employee at the 167th

Education: I am a high school graduate. I also graduated from James Ramsey Technical Institute for Automotive Technology. I hope to pursue a degree in Cyber Security.

Hobbies: I enjoy spending time with dog, Jax and being outdoors.

Goals: First on my list would be to compete in Best Warrior, become a Raven, and if all goes well I would like to become a Ranger. Just to name few.

I am proudest of: Completing the Combat Leaders Course.

People may be surprised to know this about me: I was very shy and tried not to draw attention to myself.

The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: Attend the Combat Leaders Course. I enjoyed learning the field craft, land navigation, and all the rucks.

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I've learned throughout my career: Being a good follower can be just as powerful as being a good leader.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Volunteer as much as possible, and don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. Strive to be the person that younger airmen want model their career after.

The best thing about working with my team is: Developing life-long relationships with coworkers. With the right people, showing up to work doesn't feel like work.