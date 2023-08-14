ASC HHC welcomes Carr, says farewell to DeLong at change of command ceremony

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – The U.S. Army Sustainment Command – Headquarters and Headquarters Company, bid farewell to Maj. Rylie DeLong and welcomed Maj. Jessica Carr in a change of command ceremony here at historic Quarters One, Aug. 11.



In her remarks, DeLong lauded the Soldiers of ASC for their hard work and said the connection between the Rock Island Arsenal and the surrounding community is what makes this area special.



“One of the proudest parts about this assignment has been the opportunities we have been afforded to support the community,” she said. “This is the first place I have been assigned that I got to witness the requests the local community has to have a service member nested in their ceremony, and what made this so great is how many volunteers we would get from this command to support these requests.”



DeLong said it was good when ASC Soldiers were at these engagements, they were not just representing ASC but also RIA. DeLong had been HHC commander for two years. She will stay on at ASC, in the Lead Materiel Integration Directorate as part of the Support Operations.



Before taking command of HHC, Carr was assistant professor of Military Science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in Champaign, Illinois, attached to the U.S. Army Cadet Command.



“I aim to show up each day as the best version of myself by learning from yesterday, trusting in God for tomorrow, and leading with love in the present day so that I can build connections with the service members, civilians, and families of Army Sustainment Command,” Carr said of her new position. “As a team, I look forward to continuing the legacy of service members’ safety and readiness.”



The change of command ceremony was hosted by Col. Thomas Boland, ASC chief of staff.



“She has shown that she cares much, much more about taking care of Soldiers than she does about her own personal needs and advancement,” Boland said. “She deserves a lot of credit, although she always quick to defer credit to others.”



Speaking of the incoming commander, Boland said Carr “has all the qualifications and experience needed to carry on the tradition of excellence established over the past years. I’m confident she will lead this unit to the next level of excellence.”



HHC provides training and personnel administration of all service members assigned to ASC Headquarters. This ensures the safety, healthy and availability of ready Soldiers for global support in their assigned duties, while providing essential support and welfare to their families.

