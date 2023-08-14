167th Airlift Wing conducts readiness exercise

Photo By Staff Sgt. Edward Michon | 167th Aircrew Flight Equipment specialists simulate mitigating chemical contamination...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Edward Michon | 167th Aircrew Flight Equipment specialists simulate mitigating chemical contamination with 167th Aircrew members Group in an aircrew contamination control area (ACCA) as part of a training during a readiness exercise at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Aug. 12, 2023. The exercise tested the unit's ability to mobilize, operate and sustain its mission in degraded and contested environments through a variety of scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Michon) see less | View Image Page

The 167th Airlift Wing conducted a readiness exercise at Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Aug. 9-12.

As part of the Unit Effectiveness Inspection cycle, the exercise tested the wing’s ability to mobilize, operate and sustain its mission in degraded and contested environments with synchronized support from the 175th Air Wing of the Maryland National Guard, North Carolina National Guard’s 5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery, West Virginia National Guard’s C. Co., 1-150th Assault Battalion, and the WVNG’s 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron of the 130th Airlift Wing.

“Bringing in training partners from other units and branches of service enhances our interoperability capabilities,” said Lt. Col. Tony Henry, 167th AW Inspector General. “And with our robust Wing Inspection Team, we were able to observe and assess the exercise from all angles which gives our commanders the ground truth so they can see where they need to focus or refocus.”

Exercise participants, representing functions across the wing, were challenged to accomplish mission-essential tasks under simulated stressors and time constraints, testing their policies, plans and training.



The exercise’s master scenario event list (MSEL) included more than 300 lines of injects, which drove the actions of the exercise.



Senior Master Sgt. Charlie Moore, one of the lead planners for the exercise, said the injects were developed to force the unit’s Airman to think outside of the box.



“The scenario successfully stressed the importance of communication, teamwork and problem-solving,” said Moore.



The wing carried out all aspects of its mission, to include deployment processing, launching transport missions and defending the base. Additionally, the wing supported Integrated Combat Turns with A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft and simulated munitions launches from High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) while simultaneously overcoming simulated network and power outages, ground and air attacks and numerous other disruptions and threats.



“This exercise offered realistic threat scenarios and it was accomplished safely,” Henry said. “From the newest Airmen to the most seasoned officers and NCOs, we all learned something from this.”



The wing will conduct another readiness exercise in April 2024.