Reserve Sailors Integrate, Bolster U.S. 7th Fleet Readiness During 2023 Summer Patrol

SOUTH CHINA SEA – U.S. Navy Reserve Sailors joined the embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff aboard the flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) for her 2023 patrol in the Indo-Pacific, July 8.

The patrol consisted of cooperative exercises, expertise and knowledge exchanges, as well as several community relationship engagements. It took the unique skill and talent of every Sailor on-board, including the mobilization and integration of reservist Sailors, to maximize the impact of the patrol.

Acting Maritime Operations Center Director, Capt. Michael Husband, was able to see first-hand what his fellow reserve Sailors could accomplish.

“It’s very humbling seeing my fellow reservists blending in with the staff so well. They’re professionals in their civilian careers and they’re proving to be professionals here too. They’ve added value to the active component and have brought in new ideas to help improve how the active component operates,” said Husband.

The innovation brought by reserve Sailors in the areas of planning, operations and logistics added value to 7th Fleet’s role in supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific through operations at sea and port visits to Singapore; Jakarta, Indonesia; Brunei Darussalam; and Puerto Princesa, Philippines.

“There’s a lot of acceptance and understanding that reservist bring a new perspective but also are able to provide what’s required when it’s needed. I think this patrol has shown the diversity and ability of Sailors to make an actual impact,” Husband added.

Reserve Sailors bring different perspective to active missions and deployments. Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Holle was also embarked aboard USS Blue Ridge and saw opportunity in the upcoming patrol. Holle has been a 7th fleet Sailor since 2020 and this summer patrol is her first underway with the ship.

“It’s really cool and I know being on board Blue Ridge is something that’s really unique for a reservist,” said Holle “I worked really hard to get out here and have the opportunity to get underway.”

During the patrol, Holle has had the responsibility of briefing vital information to U.S. 7th Fleet leadership and commanders, from various task forces throughout the Indo-Pacific. Information that added to the strategic depth of real time operations and exercises.

“It’s definitely a good feeling to be able to get out here and do real world things and see the information that we put out actually being implemented by commands all throughout the pacific,” said Holle “For these briefs you need to have that all-encompassing knowledge about the area of operation. “

U.S. Navy Reserve Sailors integrate within any environment, mobilizing quickly, and maintaining the strategic depth of warfighting readiness.

“While being here I’ve learned how to find comfort in the chaos. Coming here I’ve experienced so many new things all at once,” said Holle “It was a lot of learning and making mistakes and with everything I’ve experienced I’ve found my groove in the whirlwind of it all.”

Blue Ridge, with the embarked Seventh Fleet staff, is currently on patrol in the Indo-Pacific operating with allies and partners in support of preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

