U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Performs at Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii

NANAKULI, Hawaii (Aug. 9, 2023) – The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band “Harbor Brass” quintet performed at the Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii in Nanakuli as part of their music education outreach program, Aug. 9.



The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band’s Music Education Outreach Program grants students the opportunity to work one-on-one with professional Navy musicians in a classroom setting, providing a valuable yet free professional resource for schools in any location. The vision of the program is to supplement music education curricula and build bridges between the Navy and younger generations.



“The music education outreach program is important because it gets our local kids involved in the community, and it exposes them to a new line of education they might not otherwise get in just a regular classroom,” said Musician 3rd Class Kadin Delebarrera, Harbor Brass hornist. “It lets them know that we’re out in the community and trying to make a difference where it counts.”



The Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii is an after-school and out-of-school program that provides programs and services to youth in the community, ages 7 to 17. Their mission is to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.



“We realized that out on the leeward side of the island, there’s not as many music programs as there were years ago,” said Kekoa Tupua, clubhouse director. “We work with different music groups, such as [the Navy band], to provide an opportunity to expose our youth to various types of instruments versus what they’ve always known, such as the ukulele and basic singing. So now they’re realizing that there’s more instruments out there that, if they practice and work hard, they’ll do well with.”



The brass quintet played a variety of songs, and afterwards the Navy musicians spent time interacting with the kids, allowing them to see the instruments up close. Most of the kids wanted to play with the keys while the musicians played, and a few even tried their luck at holding the 20-to-30-pound tuba.



“These types of events tend to be my favorite because they tend to be more entertaining,” said Musician 2nd Class Tim Hutchens, Harbor Brass trombonist. “The kids are usually higher energy, you get to be goofy with them, and it’s just a good time.”



This year, the Pacific Fleet Band has completed 34 school engagements fleet wide reaching an audience of 7,707.



“These school engagements are some of the most meaningful events we do here at Pacific Fleet Band,” said Lt. Cmdr. Luslaida Barbosa, fleet bandmaster. “Also, when we deploy to other countries in the region, we make every effort to maximize our engagement in schools as much as possible because even when language becomes a barrier, music allows us to connect in meaningful ways.”



U.S. Pacific Fleet Band was established in 1941 and is comprised of six ensembles: Wind Ensemble, Ceremonial//Parade Band, Pipeline, Tradewinds, Harbor Brass and Big Wave. It’s one of 11 official U.S. Navy bands.

