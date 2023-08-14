NMR&D Participates in Undersea Operational Research Panel at MHSRS.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Story by Emily Swedlund 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Medical researchers from the Naval Medical Research & Development (NMR&D) enterprise specializing in undersea health met for a panel during the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHRSR) on Aug.15.

    The panel, led by Dr. Ben Lawson from Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL), featured a diverse panel of undersea researchers focused on improving warfighter health. Panel participants from NSMRL, Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), and Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) presented on physiological and cognitive studies related to the undersea environment and also on advances in device training.

    The undersea sphere might seem niche, but Dr. Aaron Hall, from NMRC’s Operational and Undersea Medicine directorate, emphasizes that research being done in these extreme environments will reverberate throughout the Department of Defense.

    “We [the Navy] are currently on an expeditionary medicine focus, and there is no further expedition that those warfighters exposed to extreme environments. Whether that is diving, flight, or submariners, extreme environments drive physiology and health research, and a lot of the capabilities in those environments are unique, and not focused on anywhere else.”

    MHSRS provides an opportunity for undersea health experts to network with others interested in extreme environment research. It provides a unique opportunity to get real-time feedback from sponsors, flag-level leadership, and joint force members.

    During the four-day event, NMR&D staff participated in breakout panels, poster sessions, and networking opportunities. MHSRS attendees met with other researchers and medical professionals from across the military health system.

    “These breakout sessions are important because they bring us all together, and this research is capable of crossing ponds.” Hall said, “O2 research may sound niche, but it applies across the entire Navy/DoD command.”

    Part of the NMR&D enterprise, NMRC, MSMRL and NHRC are engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology, and behavioral sciences.

