All Play a Vital Role in Preventing Terrorism

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army’s Antiterrorism message with the theme “A Step Ahead”, August 16,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army’s Antiterrorism message with the theme “A Step Ahead”, August 16, 2023. August is the Army’s Antiterrorism month, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District uses the month to help educate employees on the importance of antiterrorism and remaining vigilant. (Courtesy graphic) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. – The month of August is recognized as Anti-Terrorism Month, and this initiative provides U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District employees the opportunity to be reminded that terrorism, both foreign and domestic, are real and encourages us to remain vigilant.



Being aware of past events and learning from them is an example of being vigilant. Taking the lessons learned and applying them today’s situations, can help prevent potential disaster.



A little more than 28 years ago, on April 19, 1995, the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma was the worst case of domestic terrorism in U.S. history. It killed 168 people and destroyed the building and damaged or destroyed more than 300 nearby buildings.



Greg Barr, Mobile District Chief of Security, said the Oklahoma City bombing was a game changer in the security field.



“The Oklahoma City terrorist bombing changed the standards used to provide security for government buildings,” Barr said. “Increased resilience in construction standards for buildings and barriers provide better protections for employees.”



The Senior Leadership of the Army proclaimed August 2023 at the Army’s Antiterrorism Awareness Month. Antiterrorism covers a wide array of topics including insider threats, training to counter violent extremism, suspicious activity, threat reporting, operations security, etc.



These threats are a “people problem” where every individual can make a difference by effectively identifying and mitigating these issues.



Brigadier Gen. Daniel Hibner, USACE South Atlantic Division commander, said we all play a role in preventing terrorism.



“Mitigation is a South Atlantic Division team effort, but it begins at the lowest level with early intervention,” Hibner said. “Soldiers, civilians, and family members should be aware, and report concerns to identify and prevent threats to national security and the local community. By reporting suspicious behavior, an individual may stop an attack before it happens, saving lives and keeping the community safe.”



The Mobile District Security Office doesn’t just provide physical security for the District, it also provides anti-terrorism plans and exercises, workforce training, program management and anything else related to anti-terrorism.



Barr encouraged everyone to be attentive and aware of your surroundings at all times.



“The mantra, if you see something, say something, applies to everyone,” Barr said. “Multiple terrorist events have been thwarted by members of the public who noticed something that didn’t seem normal and notified authorities. We all play a part in our security.”



Earlier this month, the Security Office sent out materials to help educate employees on Anti-Terrorism, and they will continue to distribute materials on what to look for and what to be on the lookout for, both on the job and off.



Barr encourages employees that if they see something suspicious that they can contact any security office member.



“The security office goes to great lengths to ensure that all employees entering government facilities are properly vetted, credentialed, and have proper background checks. Security of our workspace and employees involves a multi-pronged approach, and each employee plays an important role in the safety and security of our assets and personnel.



Hibner had some tips to help employees prevent terrorism.



“Be observant and attentive,” Hibner said. “Remember details about people, places, conversations and vehicles. Report your concerns to authorities, the local police, installation military police, or your district security officer. Stay vigilant!”



For more information about antiterrorism speak with your local security office team.