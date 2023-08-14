Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Fairchild, Wisconsin

The remains of Army Cpl. Donald (Donny) L. DuPont, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred Aug. 23 at Cleveland Cemetery, Fairchild, Wisconsin. Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Alma Center, Wisconsin, DuPont was a member of B Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, at age 22, while fighting enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered, and there is no evidence that he was ever a prisoner of war.



Almost 70 years later, Dupont’s remains were turned over July 27, 2018, by North Korea. He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Jan. 24, 2023, after his remains were identified using anthropological, isotope, mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, along with the others still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.



For additional information about Cpl. Dupont, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3285898/soldier-accounted-for-from-korea-dupont-d/



To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at http://www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.



Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Smith Funeral Chapel, (715) 832-1141.



Date Posted: 08.16.2023