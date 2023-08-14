MSC Ships Support USS Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group During Pre-Deployment Exercises

Military Sealift Command Pacific (MSCPAC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) and dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) provided logistics services to the ships of the USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group as they conducted routine, pre-deployment training in the U.S. THIRD Fleet area of operations.



Through a series of 35 replenishments-at-sea (RAS) over three weeks, MSC ships delivered nearly 4 million gallons of diesel ship fuel and nearly 3 million gallons JP5 aviation fuel. In addition to delivering fuel, Kaiser and Byrd transferred 641 pallets of food and supplies.



MSC’s ability to replenish ships at-sea benefits the Navy by providing all the items needed to sustain the ships at sea, keeping them on station in the operating area longer, and bypassing the need to come into port for supplies.



“Providing logistics support to the ships of THIRD Fleet is our bread and butter in the Eastern Pacific,” said Capt. Micah Murphy, commander, Military Sealift Command Pacific. “Having an outstanding team of professionals ashore and at sea enables us to carry out our missions, and to provide the essential fuel and materials to sustain our ships. MSC ships and mariners are valuable force enablers that play a key role in every strike groups’ deployment.”



In addition to providing logistics services to the Vinson Strike Group, Kaiser also supported other Navy ships in the area.

