Navy Getaways: A Relaxing Retreat at Solomons Island, Maryland

Military personnel and their families can enjoy a beautiful and welcoming vacation at the Navy Getaways, Navy Recreation Center (NRC) Solomons, tucked away on a gorgeous peninsula bordered by the waters of the Patuxent River. For military personnel, the stunning views of the Patuxent River shoreline and the variety of recreational opportunities make it a popular retreat spot.



“Our main goal at NRC Solomons is to provide affordable, safe, and customer-oriented services that are accessible for all of our patron base.” Said Carrie Jay-Root, Installation Site Director at NRC Solomons.



The NRC Solomons extends a warm welcome to all their guests, including active-duty, reserve, and retired service members, as well as civilian employees and eligible contract workers of the Department of Defense, and credentialed/sponsored spouses and dependents. The center also offers a 100% cashless operation, accepting various payment options such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.



The Adventure Zone is the centerpiece of NRC Solomons' family-friendly entertainment. The Adventure Zone provides various activities for all age groups, from arts and crafts to outdoor movie nights, campfire hayrides, and other fun events. Mini golf, an arcade, and a driving range are available in the Adventure Zone for friendly competitions. Patrons can play foosball, ping pong, and pool at the indoor activity pavilion. The Adventure Zone also features the camp store, which offers rental bikes, coolers, cots, camping gear, snacks, souvenirs, and Picnic Paks – gear bags filled with outdoor sporting equipment and perfect for when you rent a pavilion – for lovers of the outdoors. Playgrounds, sports fields, open area green spaces, and nature paths can also be found here. For more traditional fun, board games are offered as well. Outside of the adventure zone, the grounds also offer a swimming beach, and pools with Lifeguards on duty Memorial Day through Labor Day, kayak and peddle boat rentals, basketball, tennis courts, volleyball, horseshoes, ballfields, and nature trails.



“The camp store is a one-stop shop,” said Jay-Root, “We have tried to consolidate our services to make it easier for our customers.”



NRC Solomons offers a range of lodging options to suit every family's needs. Whether you prefer contemporary or historical cottages, deluxe cabins, or brick cottages, each lodging unit comes equipped with essential amenities like WiFi, cable TV, heating and air conditioning, linens, kitchen appliances, and more. The historical cottages were made pre-World War II and offer a water view scenery that sits on a beautiful cliff. NRC also offers cozy cabins, which are one-bedroom units that come fully furnished with a full kitchen, bathroom, screened-in porch, and loft area.



“We have the largest inventory in the Navy lodging program,” added Jay-Root regarding lodging at NRC Solomons.



“We have bare-bones cabins, which are cute Lincoln log cabin houses located right next to our F-area comfort stations. It is the beauty of camping without having to actually camp,” said Jay-Root. “Though it’s important patrons know these rustic cabins do not have HVAC, kitchens, or bathrooms.”



NRC Solomons also offers camping opportunities which include RV Camping with full hookup, RV Camping limited hookup, primitive family tent site, primitive deluxe family tent site, and primitive camping cabins. The amenities included are WIFI, Picnic Tables, Grills, Full Hookup RV spaces that provide 30/50 amp electricity, water, and sewage. Limited Hookup RV spaces that come with 20/30 amp or 30/50 amp electricity, water, fire pits, grills, and picnic tables. Comfort Stations that are equipped with bathroom and showers, and coin- and app-operated Laundry Facilities. The comfortable accommodations ensure a relaxing and enjoyable stay for all.



“We have four original comfort stations that were fully renovated and upgraded.” Said Jay-Root, “Two smaller ones in the A and B-area, and then two larger ones in the F and G-area.”



NRC Solomons understands that pets are an essential part of the family, so the center allows pets in RVs and tents with proof of vaccinations, as well as provides a Bark Park for animals to play and the recent addition of our Bark Park 2 play yard. However, pets are not permitted inside NRC buildings, rental facilities, or lodging units. Service animals are welcome with proper documentation.



The Point Patience Marina at NRC Solomons is a haven for water enthusiasts. All wet slips have electric and water hookups to help ensure a smooth experience. The marina offers additional amenities to enhance your boating experience; a comfort station, conveniently located within easy walking distance from the docks, provides full shower and laundry facilities for your convenience. The Boat Rinse Down Station is perfect for keeping a boat clean and well-maintained. Additionally, a pump-out station is available, ensuring proper waste disposal. For fishing enthusiasts, the marina fishing pier also features a fish cleaning station. NRC Solomons’ Marina was additionally Certified Maryland Clean Marina for the 25th consecutive year.



“We have expanded our storage areas in the last year by adding some additional spaces due to the popularity of launching, hauling, and storing boats at NRC Solomons,” added Jay-Root.



NRC Solomons also offers year-round boat and RV storage on their grounds. This helps to ensure a hassle-free experience when it comes to loading and unloading boats and RVs kept at NRC Solomons. Amenities offered are secured storage, which includes a fenced-in compound with combination lock access, unsecured storage which has open access, and a graveled roadway. To make reservations for the secured storage facilities please contact the Solomons Lodging Front Desk Office directly at 410-326-2924/2927 or the Administrative team at 410-326-6747 for unsecured storage.



For more information, visit https://www.navymwrsolomons.com/

