Rare Air: 934 AW employers get a C-130 flight on Employers Day

Photo By Chris Farley | Employers and 934th Airlift Wing Airmen pose for a group photo with a C-130H Hercules...... read more read more Photo By Chris Farley | Employers and 934th Airlift Wing Airmen pose for a group photo with a C-130H Hercules aircraft during Employers Day at Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station, Minn., August 5, 2023. Employers Day is an opportunity for 934 AW Airmen to invite their civilian employers to a base event to thank them for their support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoriya Tarakanova) see less | View Image Page

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, Minn. --

The 934th Airlift Wing hosted its annual Employers Day on Aug. 5, 2023.



This occasion served as an opportunity for 934 AW Airmen to invite their civilian employers to a unit training assembly and for them to learn what their Citizen Airmen's role is in preserving freedom and security in America. Moreover, it gives the 934 AW an opportunity to say thank you for their employer support.



Employers also got the chance to fly on a C-130H Hercules aircraft, a rare opportunity for many civilians. Before departing, the group received multiple briefings, including an appearance from Col. Ethan Hinkins, 934 AW commander, thanking them for their support.



"I'm really looking forward to flying over the North Shore with the door open in the back," said Clayton Tessness, Liberty Painting and Maintenance owner. "That's going to be the most exciting part."



The opportunity even holds excitement for one who spent more time in the air during their military career.



"Being able to put something like this together, it's a great experience," said John Briegel, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve volunteer representative and a Vietnam veteran and former pilot. "For many, it's a once-in-a-lifetime thing."



ESGR is an organization that supports members of the National Guard and Reserve components. ESGR is a Department of Defense program that advocates open communication and building on the relationship between military service members and their employers.



"I love planes, but the employers and these members, it's all about them," said Briegel.



While some attendees had anticipated the turbulence while flying in a C-130, the trip was smooth and successful, and participants enjoyed a picnic and outdoor events afterward.



The 934 AW plans to continue Employers Day flights next year.