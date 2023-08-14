U.S. and German Partnership Recognition Ceremony in Sankt Goar

Photo By Spc. Samuel Signor | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham, commanding general of the 7th Mission...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Samuel Signor | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command and deputy commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, presents Mr. Falko Hoenisch, the mayor of Sankt Goar, with a clock celebrating the 21st TSC's partnership with the city of Sankt Goar after the German Partnership Recognition Ceremony on August 15, 2023 in Sankt Goar, Germany. The ceremony celebrates the history and continued partnership between the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Bundeswehr Medical Regiment 2 and city of Sankt Goar. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor) see less | View Image Page

SANKT GOAR, Germany - A U.S. and German Partnership Recognition Ceremony was held in Sankt Goar on Tuesday, August 15, to celebrate their history together and continued partnership. Mr. Falko Hoenisch, the mayor of St. Goar, presided over the ceremony where the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and Bundeswehr Medical Regiment 2 were in attendance. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command and deputy commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, was also in attendance as the main representative of the 21st TSC.



Through their partnership, the 21st TSC, Bundeswehr Medical Battalion, and the city of St. Goar have solidified a future exercise based on medical readiness and training that will benefit every organization involved.



All three organizations have previously partnered over things such as a volunteer cleanup in St. Goar earlier this year to help rebuild stairs near a national monument that was then cleaned of branches, roots, and extra brush after a storm hit the city. Events like this allow U.S. Army and Bundeswehr Soldiers to build camaraderie and help strengthen partnerships between everyone involved.



Following the Partnership Ceremony, Monday-Gresham gifted Mayor Honsich with a clock to recognize the past and future opportunities the military unit has had to work with the city through these volunteer events.