NAMRU San Antonio Researchers present Research at 2023 MHSRS

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – (Aug. 15, 2023) – Research scientists assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio presented their scientific posters during two poster sessions on day two of the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) held at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center.



The MHSRS brings together military, government, academia, and industry experts for four days of critical conversations and intensive idea sharing. Presenters will share their latest research findings and challenges on topics including combat casualty care, military operational medicine, clinical and rehabilitative medicine, medical simulation and information sciences, military infectious diseases, and the radiation health effects.



Under the leadership of Commanding Officer Capt. Jennifer Buechel, NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD) and Naval Medical Research & Development (NMR&D) enterprise.



Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



The NMR&D enterprise is composed of eight commands that support the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters through the study of health concerns that affect the readiness of these forces and the development of methods to treat those concerns.



Enterprise areas of research include infectious diseases, biological health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology, and behavioral sciences.