USNCC, USCG Sign Partnership Agreement

Photo By Senior Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D., of the United States Naval Community College, center-right, displays a memorandum of agreement with Rear Adm. Jeffrey K. Randall, commander of Force Readiness Command, center-left, on August 10, 2023. This memorandum codifies the relationship between USNCC and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Cape May, N.J. — U.S. Naval Community College's president and Coast Guard’s Force Readiness Command commander signed a memorandum of agreement formalizing their relationship August 10, 2023.



The agreement also includes the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard on the USNCC Executive Steering Committee, which provides the Coast Guard formalized opportunities to help shape future programs.



USNCC President Rand R. Cosentino, Ed.D., and Coast Guard Rear Adm. Jeffrey K. Randall, commander of Force Readiness Command, signed the agreement while visiting the Coast Guard’s birthplace of the enlisted corps.



“This memorandum of agreement is a clear indication of the robust partnership between the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Naval Community College, and a shared demonstrated commitment to life-long learning for our personnel,” said Randall. “USNCC programs such as Aviation Maintenance, Cybersecurity, and Organizational Leadership not only strengthen the effectiveness and readiness of our maritime services, they enable the motivated individuals in these programs to take significant steps in their professional growth. We are grateful for this continued opportunity to provide high-quality educational resources that will mutually benefit our collective operational communities and service members.”



Before this memorandum was signed, 203 Coast Guard students attended courses through USNCC, providing the pathway for future students. These courses include Naval Studies Certificate courses as well as course work with USNCC’s partner institutions in professional concentration areas and intellectual skills. Between the Naval Studies Certificate, Cybersecurity Certificate, and Military Studies Certificate, 17 have been awarded to Coast Guardsmen, and the Coast Guardsmen have completed 1,659 total courses across seven degree programs since January 2022.



“We’re excited to formalize the relationship we’ve had with the Coast Guard since the inception of this program,” said Cosentino. “Our Coast Guard is interoperable with our naval forces, which is why our school reflects that shared relationship amongst the maritime services. We are proud to be the educational institution of choice for our Coast Guardsmen and women and we will continue to ensure we provide high-quality, naval-relevant education to each of our maritime services members."



Across the Naval Studies Certificate courses, 69% of Coast Guard students feel they are learning skills relevant to their role as enlisted service members, and 78% of Coast Guard students say they are satisfied with the USNCC.



The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard.