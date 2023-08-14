First Mexican Army NCO graduates U.S. Sergeants Major Academy

First Sgt. Gerardo Alvarado Flores became the first Mexican Soldier to graduate from the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence Sergeants Major Academy, June 16, 2023, at Fort Bliss, Texas.



“I’m so glad to see all the international graduates because we never fight alone,” said Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston during the ceremony recognizing the Class’s 73 graduates.



Grinston’s statement provided relevance as Alvarado became the first Mexican military graduate of the U.S. Army’s premier NCO professional development school. His graduation highlights the ongoing partnership and training with Mexico.



“It’s an honor to represent the enlisted personnel before the commander of the Mexican Army,” said Alvarado. “At the same time, I feel a great responsibility for being the first sergeant to graduate this amazing course.”



Mexico’s Army delegation, led by Brig. Gen. Jose Mario Vega Hernandez, Secretary General of the Conference of American Armies, and the Mexican General Staff, attended the event that was hosted by U.S. Army North’s Security Cooperation Division Chief.



“Seeing 1st Sgt. Alvarado be the first Mexican Army graduate of our premier NCO course is an important milestone that deserved special recognition,” said Col. Pablo Raggio, U.S. Army North’s SCD Chief. “We continue to work closely with the Mexican Army to assist them in enhancing the professional development of their NCO Corps.”



The 42-week Sergeants Major Academy is an academically intensive course, with 1,485 instructional hours, preparing senior enlisted Soldiers to lead at the highest enlisted levels in the U.S. Army. During the course, participants learn and build leadership skills such as decision-making, critical reasoning, and creative thinking. The course provides education that strengthens teamwork abilities and enhances their character and self-expression.



During Alvarado’s 17-year Mexican Army career, he has always appreciated self-development, especially in academia.



“I commit myself to be better every day in all aspects and always try to learn something new every day, even if it’s not military related,” said Alvarado. “I became an autodidact; education is essential for personal growth.”



Alvarado was selected to attend the academy by the Mexican Secretariat of National Defense through a competition between ten other first sergeants who perform enlisted personnel advisor functions to commanders within the Mexican Army. He finished with the top score in academics, medical, and English proficiency.



Alvarado’s graduation from the Sergeants Major Academy is a significant milestone as the Mexican Army continues to enhance the professional development of their NCO Corps.



“We’re extremely proud of 1st Sgt. Alvarado’s accomplishment as a U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy graduate and are excited to see him excel at the top of the Mexican Army’s Corps of Noncommissioned Officers,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jerimiah Gan, U.S. Army North’s senior enlisted leader.



Alvarado is excited to return to Mexico and put the knowledge he learned at the Sergeants Major Academy to use.



“Significant changes start with small actions,” Alvarado said. “I am convinced that the work conducted by the Mexican Army in strengthening the professional path of our NCOs will be very beneficial for the Mexican Army. Having well-trained and educated Armed Forces will result not only in an example that inspires confidence among society, but will also strengthen the image of the Mexican Army on the international stage.

