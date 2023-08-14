Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Central Queensland (CQ) Military Museum curator Graham Guth Oregon Military Museum...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Central Queensland (CQ) Military Museum curator Graham Guth Oregon Military Museum Director Kathleen Sligar CQ Military Museum president Barrie Harvey and Oregon Public Affairs Officer Maj. W. Chris Clyne during an official visit to view the 41st Division exhibit at the CQ Military Museum on July 5, 2023, in Rockhampton, Australia. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Oregon Guard Strengthens Bonds on Trip to Historic WWII Chapel in Australia



ROCKHAMPTON, Australia - This year marks the 80th anniversary of St. Christopher's Chapel near Rockhampton, Australia, a site intimately connected to the storied history of the Oregon Army National Guard's 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT). Oregon National Guard representatives recently traveled to Australia to commemorate the milestone and participated in a ceremony at the small chapel built in 1943 by the famed WWII-era 41st Infantry Division.



Attending the meaningful 80th anniversary ceremony this summer were Oregon Military Museum Director Kathleen Sligar and Public Affairs Officer Maj. W. Chris Clyne. During the ceremonies, Sligar remarked, "This visit marks a humbling opportunity to stand in the place where Oregonians, my home state, and other members of the 41st trained, preparing for their arduous and multi-year brutal campaign in the Pacific."



The 41st IBCT directly traces its lineage to the 41st Division, absorbing its history and honors. By honoring the service and sacrifice of 41st Division soldiers in WWII, the ceremonial events recalled Oregon's close ties to Australia forged in war.



The 41st "Sunset" Division, which included troops from Oregon, was stationed near Rockhampton for essential training and recuperation during WWII. Soldiers likely found solace and community while worshipping at St. Christopher's Chapel before deploying to fierce battle in New Guinea.



Though the chapel fell into disrepair after the war ended, efforts by local residents and American veterans preserved it as an essential symbol of the U.S.-Australia friendship emerging from conflict.



Sligar also said, "By continuing to foster the connections and partnerships which began over 80 years ago, we are able to pay tribute to these men united by our shared commitment to preserve their stories."



The ceremony strengthened the bonds between allies old and new. The occasion underscored the Oregon Guard's crucial role in the Pacific theater during WWII and the continued alliance between the U.S. and Australia.



With camaraderie and reflection, the gathering at the humble chapel celebrated an enduring connection. Much like St. Christopher's Chapel itself, the Oregon Guard's steadfast relationship with Australia remains a tangible link to the past and a monument to the power of friendship between allies.