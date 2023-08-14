Retired Army EOD tech receives Purple Heart for service in Afghanistan

Courtesy Photo | Retired Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Fatigati (center), a former EOD team leader from the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Retired Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Fatigati (center), a former EOD team leader from the 748th Ordnance Company (EOD), received the Purple Heart during a ceremony in Idalou, Texas, Aug. 12, almost a decade after he was injured in Afghanistan. (From the left) Capt. Matt DeAtley, student in the Nuclear and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (FA 52) course; MAJ Ivan Cho, student at FA52 course; retired Staff Sgt. Christopher Fatigati; Sgt. 1st Class David Guyette from the 71st Ordnance Group (EOD) and Master Sgt. BJ Hopper from the 71st Ordnance Group (EOD) stand together at the ceremony. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

IDALOU, Texas – A retired U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician received the Purple Heart during a ceremony in Idalou, Texas, Aug. 12, almost a decade after he was injured in Afghanistan.



Retired Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Fatigati, a former EOD team leader from the 748th Ordnance Company (EOD), received the Purple Heart for injuries sustained during an insurgent attack that knocked his vehicle over during a mission in Kandahar Province in Afghanistan.



At the time, Fatigati was serving under the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force - Afghanistan in the Panjwai District in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan.



U.S. Army Maj. Ivan N. Cho, one of the platoon leaders from the 748th EOD Company at the time of Fatigati's injuries, presented the Purple Heart to Fatigati during a ceremony in his West Texas hometown of Idalou.



“His initial submission for the Purple Heart was denied due to lack of evidence that the injuries sustained during his vehicle's rollover was due to enemy action,” said Cho. “However, later intelligence reports came out indicating the rollover was caused by a distraction vehicle that was a part of a larger complex attack involving ensuing small arms fire and IED detonations.”



It took years of diligence and determination, especially from the support from his family, for the award to finally be approved, said Cho.



“Chris has been a close friend throughout the years since I in-processed into the 748th. I started getting involved when his Purple Heart was initially denied and one of his team members asked for help in getting his rebuttal submitted to the Human Resources Command Awards Division,” said Cho, who is currently a student in the Nuclear and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction officer (FA 52) school.



“This award took almost a decade with his friends and family all putting in their efforts to ensure veterans do not get overlooked when it comes to recognition and awards that were due. Chris could not be more deserving of this award,” said Cho.



During the 2013 mission, Fatigati suffered multiple injuries and had to be medically evacuated out of theater for emergency surgery on his spine.



“My surgeon explained how lucky I was to be alive and attributed my resiliency to a high level of fitness. From that point forward, and to this day, I’ve spent my life in a great deal of pain,” said Fatigati, who currently serves in the Lubbock, Texas, Police Department SWAT team and the Texas Anti-Gang Center Task Force. “My life from that point was forever changed in ways I cannot begin to explain.”



Fatigati said he was never interested in receiving awards for his service, but the Purple Heart was different.



The Purple Heart is awarded to American service members who were wounded or killed in combat against an enemy of the United States.



“The medal is more than just a medal,” said Fatigati. “The Purple Heart to me was a representation of the nation I fought so gallantly for – so gallantly without question. It was a way for the country to recognize the sacrifice I made. Without it, I would have no closure.”



Almost 10 years after the mission that continues to cause Fatigati so much suffering and pain that closure came at a small ceremony attended by some of his closest friends.



“I finally received the only medal I had ever found myself caring for,” said Fatigati. “I have closure now and I am reminded by the people that surrounded me on that day – that I live in, and had the pleasure of serving, the greatest nation the Earth has ever known. Aside from God, I am thankful for the handful of people that never gave up fighting for me. You know who you are. Thank you."