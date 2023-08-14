Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    775th EOD Flight trains alongside off-base emergency responders

    775th EOD Flight trains alongside off-base emergency responders

    Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Staff Sgt. Tyler Simpkins, 775th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, cuts into a bank...... read more read more

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Story by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    ROY, Utah -- Technicians from Hill Air Force Base’s 775th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight recently participated in off-base training with some of the community’s emergency responders. The training occurred at an old Wells Fargo Bank building located at the corner of 5600 South and 1900 West and focused on dynamic entries, wire diagnostics and robot manipulation.
    “Our overall goal was to take advantage of a unique location by running multiple scenarios that range from likely to encounter to absolute worst case scenario,” said Staff Sgt. Daniel Green, 775th EOD Flight trainer.
    The Airmen also worked alongside local emergency responders to demonstrate 775th EOD Flight’s tools, techniques and response capabilities.
    “The training enabled our teams to run operations more cohesively with the local outside agencies in the event of an incident out in the community,” said Green. “This is not only important for us to strengthen these connections to the community but is also in line with the 75th ABW’s vision for Project One.”
    The goal of Project One is to increase mission readiness by creating, fostering, fortifying and sustaining inclusive on-and off-base community relationships where Airmen and their families can comfortably thrive during assignment at Hill AFB.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 15:08
    Story ID: 451415
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 775th EOD Flight trains alongside off-base emergency responders, by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    775th EOD Flight trains alongside off-base emergency responders
    775th EOD Flight trains alongside off-base emergency responders
    775th EOD Flight trains alongside off-base emergency responders
    775th EOD Flight trains alongside off-base emergency responders
    775th EOD Flight trains alongside off-base emergency responders
    775th EOD Flight trains alongside off-base emergency responders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    EOD training
    775th EOD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT