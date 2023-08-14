775th EOD Flight trains alongside off-base emergency responders

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Staff Sgt. Tyler Simpkins, 775th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, cuts into a bank...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Staff Sgt. Tyler Simpkins, 775th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, cuts into a bank pneumatic tube during the retrieval of a simulated explosive device at an off-base training event Aug. 10, 2023, in Roy, Utah. The training occurred at an old Wells Fargo Bank building alongside off-base emergency responders and focused on dynamic entries, wire diagnostics and robot manipulation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

ROY, Utah -- Technicians from Hill Air Force Base’s 775th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight recently participated in off-base training with some of the community’s emergency responders. The training occurred at an old Wells Fargo Bank building located at the corner of 5600 South and 1900 West and focused on dynamic entries, wire diagnostics and robot manipulation.

“Our overall goal was to take advantage of a unique location by running multiple scenarios that range from likely to encounter to absolute worst case scenario,” said Staff Sgt. Daniel Green, 775th EOD Flight trainer.

The Airmen also worked alongside local emergency responders to demonstrate 775th EOD Flight’s tools, techniques and response capabilities.

“The training enabled our teams to run operations more cohesively with the local outside agencies in the event of an incident out in the community,” said Green. “This is not only important for us to strengthen these connections to the community but is also in line with the 75th ABW’s vision for Project One.”

The goal of Project One is to increase mission readiness by creating, fostering, fortifying and sustaining inclusive on-and off-base community relationships where Airmen and their families can comfortably thrive during assignment at Hill AFB.