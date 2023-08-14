Massachusetts Air National Guard hosts 2023 TIME Conference

The Massachusetts Air National Guard hosted Technical Sergeants from several Air National Guard units throughout Northeast and members of the Paraguayan Armed Forces at the Technical Sergeants Involved and Mentoring Enlisted Airmen (TIME) Workshop at the Hanscom Air Force Base Conference Center, Massachusetts, Aug. 7 to 11, 2023.



Attendees were guided by several Chief Master Sergeants and subject matter experts about how to develop their leadership skills. Discussions were led on topics such as empowerment, total force fitness, generational leadership, emotional intelligence and innovation.



“I learned how important building inter-service relationships is in order to compete with our near-peer adversaries,” said Tech. Sgt. Alexander Labossiere, Fuels Specialist, 102nd Logistics Readiness Squadron.



Several distinguished visitors gave their remarks and advice to participants, such as Maj. Gen. Gary W. Keefe, Massachusetts National Guard Adjutant General and Brig. Gen. Virginia Gaglio, Massachusetts Air National Guard Commander.



“You are now at that point where you need to help us. You need to be a voice. You need to be an influencer,” said Maj. Gen. Keefe. “You need to be involved. And how you influence is: you need to start looking at the counsels they have down at the Air National Guard Readiness Center. … You need to be involved in professional organizations because you are going to be at that point where you need to influence, fight and speak up for the future of the [Air National Guard] so that the Airmen behind you have the same opportunities that you’ve had.”



Members from the Paraguay Armed Forces, Massachusetts National Guard’s partner in the State Partnership Program, were invited to attend the workshop and develop their leadership skills to bring back to their home unit.



Sub-Official Principal Willians Lezcano, Paraguay Armed Forces service member, learned about empowering younger service members by helping them understand that they are trusted and they have a voice.



“What I learned is, everyone, no matter me or a young sergeant, can come up with good ideas. It’s not necessarily about ranks,” said Sub-Offical Principal Lezcano.



Participants were separated from their units and broken into small flights to apply their skills and collaborate on a capstone presentation. At the conclusion of the event, a senior enlisted mentor led each team in developing an idea or solution related to one of the provided topics to a panel of Chief Master Sergeants.



Command Chief Master Sgt. Sean Sullivan, State Command Chief Master Sgt. of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, hosted the workshop. In his remarks, he encouraged attendees to provide education and motivation for their Airmen during drill weekends and identify their reason for joining and remaining in the Air National Guard.



“It’s about time we all embrace the concept that we are Air Warriors,” said Sullivan.

