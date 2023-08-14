NY National Guard Commissions Newest Leaders

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn | New York Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Adebisi Adewole-Olowe, assigned to the 719th...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn | New York Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Adebisi Adewole-Olowe, assigned to the 719th Composite Truck Company, receives her officer’s rank from her husband Staff Sgt. Temitope Olowe during a commissioning ceremony for Officer Candidate School Class 68 at the Museum of American Armor, Old Bethpage, NY, August 13, 2023. Seven new officers were pinned with their second lieutenant shoulder boards by family members during the OCS graduation ceremony, in which officer candidates take their Oath of Office and commission as new second lieutenants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn) see less | View Image Page

The New York Army National Guard commissioned its seven new officers August 13, 2023 at the Museum of American Armor in Old Bethpage, N.Y., following their successful completion of the New York and Connecticut National Guard Army Officer Candidate School.



The newly commissioned second lieutenants took their oath of commissioning and received their officer's rank during a ceremony led by New York Army National Guard Col. Patrick Claire, the Director of Logistics for the Army National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in Latham, N.Y.



Officer Candidate School is a three-phase training course that lasts approximately 15 months to prepare officer candidates for the challenges and opportunities to lead Soldiers in the New York Army National Guard.



New York’s newest leaders include:



- Adebisi Adewole-Olowe from New York City will serve as a Transportation officer with the 719th Composite Truck Company in Harlem, N.Y. Adewole-Olowe is a prior service Soldier with ten years of service in the New York Army National Guard.



- Randy Brown from New York City will serve as an Ordnance officer with the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment in Ronkonkoma, N.Y. Brown enlisted directly into the New York Army National Guard Officer Candidate Program in October 2021.



- Jason Frantz from Olean, N.Y., who will serve as an Engineer officer with the 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion in Buffalo, N.Y. Frantz is a prior enlisted NCO with six years of active service in the United States Navy and one year in the New York Army National Guard’s 152nd Engineer Support Company.



- Eric Lunzer from Lebanon, N.H., will serve as a Finance officer with the 37th Finance Detachment in Whitestone, Queens, New York. Lunzer is a former NCO with 10 years of military experience, achieving the rank of sergeant, with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and the New York Army National Guard.



- Kevin Ng from Rock City Falls, N.Y., who will serve as a Signal officer with Alpha Company of the 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion in Peekskill, N.Y. Ng enlisted directly into the New York Army National Guard Officer Candidate Program in October 2020. Ng received the Army Commendation Medal as the class distinguished military graduate, based on his academic and leadership achievements.



- Tyler Pratt from Churchville, N.Y., who will serve as a Military Police officer with the 105th Military Police Company in Buffalo, N.Y. Pratt enlisted directly into the New York Army National Guard Officer Candidate Program in August 2021.



- Jason Wang from New York City will serve as a Finance officer with the 37th Finance Detachment in Whitestone, N.Y. Wang enlisted directly into the New York Army National Guard Officer Candidate Program. Wang was recognized as the class academic honor Graduate, having completed the training course with a 95% overall academic average.



“Candidates, today you come to the end of what I'm sure to prove to have been one of the most challenging, rewarding chapters your life,” Clare said. “And there are so many people who helped you make it to this day, to the families and loved ones here.”



“Thank you for the incredible care and support you've given your leaders,” Clare said to the families present at the ceremony. “I know you feel an immense sense of pride looking at your graduates,” he said.



Training began for this year's class in the spring of 2022 held both at Camp Smith, New York and Camp Niantic, Connecticut. Skills included physical fitness training, land navigation, road marches, warrior tasks and the fundamentals of leadership.



Candidates then continued into an 11-month phase two of regular drill training to provide a foundation of Army leadership, military ethics, military justice, communication skills, military history and tactics.



Clare, himself a graduate of the very same Officer Candidate School from 2000, highlighted the importance of the continuity of leadership for the next generation of Soldiers.



“You stand on the broad shoulders of generations of Americans who have worn the uniform, including many barrier breakers and trailblazers,” Clare said. “In fact, this year we celebrate the 75th year of the integration of women in the military. Our military strongest when is fully reflects the people of America.”



The Officer Candidate School is administered by the New York Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 106th Regional Training Institute and Camp Smith, New York, in conjunction with the Connecticut Army National Guard.



“What the Army wants out of you, what the Army expects out of you, especially now that you have been gold bars on your shoulders, his leadership,” said Col. Jeffrey Csoka, the commander of the regiment.



The final phase encompassed a two-week training session where candidates were evaluated in their leadership skills while conducting tactics in a field environment.



“You all have an amazing future in front of you. One full of promise, and I'm very proud of every single one of you,” Csoka said.