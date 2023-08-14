ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting an open house at the Mississippi River Lock and Dam 7 in La Crescent, Minnesota, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.



Corps of Engineers officials are hosting the free event to allow people to get a behind-the-scenes view of the site, while also getting a better understanding of what the staff do to ensure safe, reliable navigation.



In addition to the open house, Corps staff and partners will have a variety of water safety booths and displays on site. Visitors will have an opportunity to see some of the boats that are used on the river as well as learn about the importance of wearing a life jacket while on the water.



Lock and Dam 7 is located along the Mississippi River in La Crescent, Minnesota, at 33018 Highway 61.



The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy. Nearly 12 million tons of commodities passed through Lock and Dam 10 in 2022. This included nearly 8 million tons of farm products such as corn and soybeans. The industries making these shipments saved approximately $430 million by using the inland waterways instead of overland shipping methods.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 12:11 Story ID: 451397 Location: LA CRESCENT, MN, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers opens its doors to visitors at Lock and Dam 7, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.