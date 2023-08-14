Essex holds change of command ceremony

SAN DIEGO (Aug 10, 2023) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) held a change of command ceremony below Essex in the Pride of California Dry Dock at BAE Systems in San Diego, Aug. 10.



Capt. Wayne Liebold relieved Capt. Aaron Taylor as commanding officer of the USS Essex. Taylor served as the commanding officer of Essex since May 2022.



“Commanding Essex has exceeded every expectation I had for this assignment,” said Taylor. “I’m extremely optimistic about the future of Essex, and Capt. Liebold will lead this crew to new levels of greatness.”



Under Taylor’s leadership, Essex participated in Los Angeles Fleet Week and the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 Exercise, the world’s largest international maritime exercise. RIMPAC allowed the Essex opportunity to train with 26 nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel, including embarked members from Republic of South Korea, Republic of Singapore, Columbian and Chilean navies. Most recently, Taylor oversaw Essex through a Docking Selected Restricted Availability phase where critical maintenance and system updates took place.



“I am truly grateful to have had the opportunity to conduct amphibious operations at sea, expand appreciation for our Navy at LA Fleet Week, and ultimately bring Essex into the maintenance phase,” said Taylor. “I have been astounded by the willingness of our Sailors to grind through discomfort and fatigue, achieving superb results on every major assessment, inspection and certification event.”



During the ceremony, Rear Adm. Randall Peck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, served as the presiding officer and presented Taylor the legion of merit award for his performance as commanding officer.



“One might wonder, given the accountability and pressure that comes with command, why one would accept that call,” said Peck. “For people like Capt. Taylor and Capt. Liebold, responsibility is not something to be avoided, it is something to be sought out and embraced, and without a doubt Capt. Taylor has done exactly that.”



Liebold, a native of Leesburg, Ga., and received his commission through the United States Merchant Marine Academy. He completed tours with the USS Tarawa (LHA 1), USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), USS Gary (FFG 51), Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Liebold commanded the MCM Crew Reaper and USS Montgomery (LCS 8), Blue Crew, following his tour as Executive Officer. Most recently, he served as executive officer onboard USS Essex (LHD 2).



“Taking command of this storied vessel is the privilege of a lifetime,” said Liebold. “As I take command of Essex, I’m honored to lead this legendary ship and remarkable crew.”



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored naval tradition that formally introduces the transfer of command authority to the new members of command.



Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard.



