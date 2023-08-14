Being all they can be: 11 AMC employees earn top recognition

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Eleven Army Materiel Command employees are making a difference across the enterprise.



For their contributions to mission goals, ranging from expanding AMC’s data analysis capabilities and enhancing software readiness to implementing new safety plans and executing mission requirements without any incidents, these employees were named AMC’s employees of the quarter for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.



“These AMC employees take being all you can be to the next level, making innovative contributions in support of our Soldiers and families, and contributing to a positive work environment,” said Maj. Gen. Walt Duzzny, AMC chief of staff. “They represent the best of our command, and we are proud of their accomplishments.”



Among the 11 recipients is Christopher Acreman, a logistics management specialist with the Logistics Data Analysis Center. He is a former Army warrant officer who has spent most of his career executing field and sustainment level maintenance on Army systems. He said a core component of LDAC’s mission is to provide decision support across the Army.



“It is challenging, rewarding and fulfilling, and when combined with an excellent team and organization, makes it very easy to enjoy,” he said.



AMC recognized Acreman for implementing a new business process, spearheading a technology shift from delivering business intelligence reports through LDAC’s existing development architecture to what is available in Army Vantage, the Army’s data-driven operations and decision-making platform. Selecting the right tool for the right job enabled the team to gain several efficiencies and stay on schedule.



“LDAC is filled with exceptional people providing outstanding support to the AMC and the Army 24/7,” Acreman said. “The work never stops and never slows down, so taking time to acknowledge and recognize individuals is a huge motivator.”



Listed below are all 11 employees AMC is recognizing for the second quarter, fiscal year 2023:



Christopher Acreman, Army Materiel Command – Honored for exceptional service as a logistics management specialist. He demonstrated outstanding initiative by volunteering to learn and implement a new business process that resulted in the Advanced Manufacturing Common Operating Picture being developed on schedule and expanded the Command’s data analysis capabilities.



Charles Trumpfheller, Army Contracting Command – Honored for exceptional service as supervisory contract specialist at Mission and Installation Contracting Command-Fort Knox. He demonstrated superior leadership and business acumen in supporting Army Readiness and a key strategic initiative, “Recruit/Retain Talent for the Army.”



Jose Rodriguez, Aviation and Missile Command – Honored for exceptional service as a heavy mobile equipment repairer supervisor at the AMCOM Combined Logistics Command, formerly the Aviation Center Logistics Command. His outstanding leadership, superior technical ability and diverse logistical knowledge were instrumental in the successful accomplishment of the mission to inspect, repair and adjust howitzers in preparation for overseas movement.



Samuel Davis, Army Sustainment Command – Honored for exceptional service as a property book officer for the Logistics Readiness Center-Presidio of Monterey. He demonstrated outstanding leadership, dedication and hard work which led to the Logistics Readiness Center-Presidio of Monterey receiving a 100% score for the command’s Command Supply Discipline Program inspection.



Jeffrey Marrier, Communications-Electronics Command – Honored for exceptional service as a supervisory information technology specialist for Software Engineering Center-Operations, Field Support Division. His efforts led to a field data gathering capability that greatly enhanced software readiness.



Pamela Rosinski, Chemical Materials Activity – Honored for exceptional service as a physical scientist at Pueblo Chemical Depot. Her diligent efforts as the Hazardous Waste Program Manager helped the depot maintain regulatory compliance with the Colorado Department of Public Health, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Army.



Patricia Downey, Installation Management Command – Honored for exceptional service as a supervisory housing management specialist at the Directorate of Public Works-Fort Campbell. She diligently managed Fort Campbell's Housing Hotline to ensure responsiveness and resident satisfaction.



Matthew Carroll, Joint Munitions Command – Honored for exceptional service as safety specialist at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant. He successfully coordinated the Next Generation Squad Weapon ammunition production facility explosive site safety plan.



Sgt. Daniel Cruz, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command – Honored for exceptional service as a movement supervisor for the 839th Transportation Battalion. He successfully discharged more than 2,100 pieces of tracked, rolling stock and breakbulk equipment at the ports of Koper, Slovenia, and Alexandropoulos, Greece, resulting in zero safety violations and incidents.



Tyrone S. Martin, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command – Honored for exceptional service as chief of operations for G-3 Operations and Plans. An expert in his field, he demonstrated his understanding of the TACOM’s mission, actively promoted rapport with the broad array of organizations he supports, and he decisively brought missions to a successful conclusion.



Jerrid Spinks, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command – Honored for exceptional service as a country program manager at the headquarters. He managed four country programs valued at over $2.6 billion, setting the standard for Letters of Offer and Acceptance and consistently exceeded the 85% timeliness metric.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 10:38 Story ID: 451390 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Being all they can be: 11 AMC employees earn top recognition, by Samantha Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.