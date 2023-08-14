U.S. Embassy in Qatar, AUAB forges partnership

Photo By Senior Airman Leon Redfern | U.S. Air Force Col. Eve McCloud, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing chief of staff, poses...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Leon Redfern | U.S. Air Force Col. Eve McCloud, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing chief of staff, poses for a photo with Timmy Davis, U.S. Ambassador to Qatar, and leadership from Al Udeid Air Base during a promotion ceremony at the U.S. Embassy in Qatar, Doha, July 13, 2023. The Embassy hosted the ceremony to honor McCloud’s promotion to colonel. The strong relationship between AUAB and the U.S. Embassy in Qatar is not confined to ceremonial moments; it covers daily operations, where military and diplomatic professionals work hand in hand to achieve common goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern) see less | View Image Page

In the heart of the Middle East, where strategic partnerships play a pivotal role in maintaining regional stability, the alliance between Al Udeid Air Base (AUAB) and the U.S. Embassy in Qatar stands as an example of collaboration, camaraderie, and shared objectives.



Timmy Davis, U.S. Ambassador to Qatar, recently hosted members from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) at the Embassy during a promotion ceremony in Doha, Qatar, July 13, 2023, recognizing U.S. Air Force Col. Eve McCloud, 379th AEW chief of staff, as she pinned on the rank of colonel.



The promotion to colonel is a culmination of years of dedicated service, continuous growth and tireless efforts in the pursuit of excellence. Colonels are responsible for commanding a wing or group, comprised of thousands of Airmen. Those who reach this rank have demonstrated not only proficiency in their specialized career fields but also an exceptional ability for leadership, strategic thinking and decision making.



The service members like McCloud, comprising the military strength of AUAB, is complemented by the U.S. Embassy in Qatar, representing the diplomatic presence and interests of America. The embassy plays a vital role in facilitating communication, understanding, and cooperation between the two nations.



In an uncommon occurrence, Davis recognized McCloud as she took a pivotal step in her career. The ceremony not only highlighted the McCloud’s dedication, leadership, and service, but also emphasized the intertwining nature of military and diplomatic efforts.



Davis highlighted the invaluable role Airmen play in providing stability in the region.



“The work that you all do is vital to any effort at peace and diplomacy,” he said addressing the promotion attendees. “I hope you feel that your role is vital, and I hope you feel our appreciation for it every day.”



Davis then addressed McCloud directly, expressing the importance of her role as an U.S. Air Force colonel.



“I know you'll take your responsibilities and your rank with great seriousness,” he said. “Your promotion is a thank you, but it's also an obligation and indication of great things we need to have. There’s nothing more important than the individuals who join our military, who learn how to lead and take care of people, who learn how to be of service. The impact they have on our society is immeasurable.”



The strong relationship between AUAB and the U.S. Embassy in Qatar is not confined to ceremonial moments. It covers daily operations, where military and diplomatic professionals work hand in hand to achieve common goals. From joint training exercises that enhance interoperability to humanitarian initiatives that uplift local communities, this alliance is built on a bedrock of mutual respect and shared aspirations.



In a region marked by challenges and opportunities, the relationship between AUAB and the U.S. Embassy stands unified, strong, and with a shared purpose. As the alliance continues to evolve and adapt, its effects extend beyond the Middle East, shaping a legacy of cooperation that will be remembered for generations to come.



McCloud recognized this relationship and thanked Davis directly during a speech at the end of the ceremony.



“I take the charge that you have levied upon me; I’ll continue to go forward honoring this rank,” she said. “It’s been a privilege to have you join and celebrate my 21-year journey. I want to thank you and your entire team for being here and continuing the established partnership with team AUAB.”