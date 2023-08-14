LRAFB Exchange introduces new micro markets

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – In an effort to provide Airmen with easy access to refreshments and snacks, the Little Rock Air Force Base Exchange has installed their new micro markets in three different locations around the installation.



Micro markets are fully automated self-service shops that provide Airmen with a wider product variety compared than traditional vending machines. With three markets newly installed on base, Team Little Rock Airmen now have access to 24-hour food options without the hassle of leaving their workstation or schoolhouse.



The micro markets are located in Hangar 250 and 714th training buildings 1230A and 1231A. Hanger 250 is currently the only location available to all base personnel.



“Since the Airmen here spend most of their time in training, they now have 24-hour access to refreshments and snacks without having to leave the building and travel across base,” said Deborah Gurney, 714th Training Squadron. “It’s convenient and effective.”



For Airmen in training, working unusual hours, or just needing a quick pick-me-up; micro markets provide an affordable and convenient option.



“We are always looking for ways to get fresh and affordable food to our war fighters close to the fight, no matter which corner of the base they work in,” said Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Tonino, 19th Airlift Wing command chief. “We are excited to bring this technology to Little Rock AFB and hopefully we will see these in other locations.”

