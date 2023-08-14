Always Ready: Logisticians ensure delivery of the world's only stealth bomber.

KEFLAVIK, Iceland--Whiteman Air Force Base’s Logistics Readiness personnel worked together to deploy the world's only stealth bomber and its support personnel for a bomber task force mission to KEFLAVIK, Iceland.



The global employment of U.S. Strategic Command bombers, in both a nuclear and conventional capacity, would not be possible without the sustained and persistent logistics operations performed by multi-capable Airmen.



“Flexibility is crucial in order to excel in the face of rapid deployment,” said U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Colleen Harshey, 509th Logistics Readiness Squadron assistant installation deployment officer. “Challenges will always arise, but our Airmen are trained to overcome these instances, no matter the timeline.”



Whiteman logisticians ensured the execution of the 393rd Expeditionary Bomber Squadron operations and the distribution of cargo, passengers, and personal property. By supporting unit maneuvers with prepositioned supplies and equipment, and employing innovative techniques backed by rapid acquisition and sustainment solutions, logisticians can move hundreds of Airmen and equipment around the world to meet mission objectives.



Logistics Readiness personnel work as a cohesive team to provide the 393rd EBS with quick and secure agile combat employment.



“The 509th LRS is a host of many capabilities, namely our eight different career fields which work together closely to ensure we are prepared to execute the mission every time,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nicole Nagy.



To ensure the rapid and safe delivery of personnel and equipment, Whiteman AFB logisticians relied on U.S. Transportation Command to help transport Airmen and cargo from Missouri to Iceland. USTRANSCOM support ensured the speed, flexibility, and readiness of the 393rd EBS to perform operations outside the U.S.



Through their partnerships with the USTRANSCOM, Whiteman logisticians utilize military aircraft to rapidly transport large amounts of Airmen and the necessary equipment to operate in any location.



“It's no secret that logistics wins wars,” added Nagy. “Collaboration with TRANSCOM to secure airlift enables the warfighter to move and obtain their equipment expeditiously. Our partnerships create the ability to meet the needs of the combatant commanders.”



Through its ability to conduct rapid transportation, USTRANSCOM enables the 393rd EBS to integrate with Allies and partners to synchronize efforts for multi-domain combat effects around the globe. By leveraging interoperability between U.S. Air Force’s commands and U.S. allies and partners, the 393rd EBS can present a lethal, credible combat power and validate our always-ready global strike capability.



Fulfilling the B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber’s promise of delivering long-range precision strike capabilities, logisticians ensure the flexibility and agility of a bomber task force mission by coordinating and ensuring movements around the world.



“Readiness is the cornerstone of agile deployment. It’s that ‘practice how you play’ mindset, so that there are no surprises when it is time to demonstrate our capabilities,” said Harshey.



Strategic bomber missions showcase the Air Force’s ability to continue to execute flying missions, sustain readiness and support our allies. Whiteman AFB’s logisticians are instrumental in ensuring we are always ready and that we can execute strategic nuclear deterrence, anytime, anywhere.

