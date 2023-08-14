3,000 Experts Gather for Military’s Premier Health Research Symposium

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS), the Department of Defense’s premier scientific meeting focused specifically on the unique medical needs of the warfighter, started today, Aug. 14, and will continue through Aug. 17 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida.



The annual four-day event brings together more than 3,000 military, government, academia, and industry experts to showcase cutting-edge research, foster collaboration, and highlight advances in technological innovations to help shape the future of military medicine.



This year’s theme “Medical Readiness for the Future Fight” focuses on building medical readiness in preparation for future combat operations against near-peer adversaries.



Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, defined readiness as the ability to maintain and enhance the skillsets of our medical professionals to ensure that our service members are medically fit to carry out their mission and have the peace of mind to focus on their responsibilities knowing that their family members will have access to high-quality and available medical care.



“The information, research, and knowledge we share here has vital implications when it comes to the medical readiness of our service members—not just for today but for the future,” said Martinez.



During the symposium, dozens of scientific presentations will be showcased for attendees, on a wide range of military-unique research topics. Government and military agencies will also spotlight advances in new technologies during the meeting’s exposition.



Topic areas include:



• Infectious Disease Prevention and Treatment

• Warfighter Brain Health and Traumatic Brain Injury

• Psychological Health and Resilience

• Medical Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Decision Support/Predictive Analytics

• Forward Surgical and Prolonged Care

• Occupational and Environmental Exposures



