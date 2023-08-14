Walter Reed’s NICoE Scientists to Present New TBI Battlefield Biomarkers Research During 2023 MHSRS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Media Contact:

James A. Black

301-319-4563

james.a.black186.ctr@health.mil





BETHESDA, Maryland (August 10, 2023) -- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is pleased to announce that researchers from the National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) will present a groundbreaking study on diagnosing traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) during the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) taking place Aug. 14-17, 2023 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida.



Elevating Diagnostic Research, Improving Outcomes for Patients with Mild TBIs

Presentation Title: Brain white matter alterations in military service members after a remote mild traumatic brain injury

Abstract ID: MHSRS-23-10510

Session Title: Battlefield Biomarkers for TBI: Diagnostic and Prognostic Indicators

Presenter: Ping-Hong Yeh, Ph.D., National Intrepid Center of Excellence, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Poster Session Date and Time: Wednesday, August 15th, 15:30-17:30 p.m. EDT

Medical Research: A High Calling, Serving Those Who Serve Our Country

Dr. Ping-Hong Yeh, who completed his post-doctoral studies at the University of California, San Francisco, has spent more than a decade studying biomarkers that inform health care workers with vital information in diagnosing and treating TBIs. “I feel blessed to have the opportunity to work in an environment that allows me to help injured warriors,” Yeh emphasized. He’s determined to improve outcomes for those overcoming brain trauma caused by the concussive strength of the weapons of war, especially improvised explosive devices (IEDs).



According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the current lag in TBI incidence and hospitalization can be reduced if digital biomarkers such as hard fall detection are standardized and used as a mechanism to alert paramedics to an unresponsive trauma patient. Yeh and his colleagues are on a mission to turn the tide on mild TBIs, which may cause a wide range of debilitating outcomes - including headaches, dizziness, tinnitus, loss of memory and major mood swings.



# # #



About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is one of the nation's largest and most renowned military medical centers. Recently dubbed "The Nation's Medical Center," we represent the joining of the "Best of the Best" in military medicine when National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center came together in September of 2011, to form Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as decreed by the Base Realignment and Closure law of 2005.



We are comprised of nearly 7,100 dedicated staff members who make it their daily mission to achieve the vision and mission of our medical center. Our vision is to serve military families and our nation's active duty, returning war heroes, veterans, and our Nation's leaders. We’re committed to operational readiness, outstanding customer service, and world-class health care delivery for our beneficiaries.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 15:53 Story ID: 451358 Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walter Reed’s NICoE Scientists to Present New TBI Battlefield Biomarkers Research During 2023 MHSRS, by James Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.