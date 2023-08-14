NIOC Bahrain awarded Meritorious Unit Citation

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Bahrain was recently awarded a Meritorious Unit Commendation for its achievements between October 2018 and September 2021.



Meritorious Unit Commendations recognize units that distinguish themselves by either valorous or meritorious achievement. It recognizes service comparable to that which would merit the award of the Bronze Star Medal to an individual.



NIOC Bahrain Sailors were recognized for pursuing, adopting and optimizing defensive cyberspace operations. They expanded the capabilities of the Bahrain Signals Analysis Laboratory and improved communication and collaboration between U.S. 10th Fleet and U.S. 5th Fleet, resulting in increased Information Warfare capabilities, collection, and analysis of data, while supporting the mitigation of more than 20,000 vulnerabilities and the security of the networks and systems in the region.



“The command removed excessive delays in processing electronic signals, allowing immediate ingestion, analyzing and feedback of critical signals of interest that permitted commanders to refine- and-retarget collection in a compressed battlespace,” according to the citation, signed by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. “NIOC Bahrain initiated the theater’s first sustained Defensive Cyber Operations efforts, defending and hardening mission essential command and control networks for afloat units, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Bahrain, and regional Navy Installation Command networks.



NIOC Bahrain was disestablished on Oct 14, 2021, with its duties transferred to NIOC Georgia and Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command, which continue the legacy of support to 5th Fleet operations.



For more than two decades, NIOC Bahrain Sailors stood the watch ashore and deployed throughout the Middle East on surface combatants and airborne reconnaissance platforms during countless named operations. Throughout the command’s existence, NIOC Bahrain Sailors have provided critical indications and warning to national decision makers and military commanders operating at the strategic, operational and tactical level of war, logging more than 10,000 days underway on surface combatants and 150,000 flight hours.



“The Sailors of NIOC Bahrain distinguished themselves and despite unprecedented challenges, they exceeded expectations and enabled the U.S. Navy to meet its mission in the Middle East,” said Vice Adm. Craig A. Clapperton, commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and U.S. 10th Fleet. “These Sailors stood the watch and built a proud legacy within Information Warfare. This award symbolizes our nation’s gratitude and thanks.”



About Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Bahrain



NIOC Bahrain’s mission was to provide and deploy trained cryptologic warfare officers and enlisted cryptologic and information systems personnel, expertise and equipment to support cryptologic and information operations for naval air, surface, sub-surface, joint, and coalition forces in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/Commander, U.S. 5th Fleet.



About U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and U.S. 10th Fleet



U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC) is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations, and signals intelligence. Comprised of more than 14,000 Sailors, Reservists and civilians stationed across the world, U.S. 10th Fleet is the operational arm of FCC and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders.



